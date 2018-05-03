Raniere case hearing moved up to 10 am tomorrow – was 10:30; get there early

The initial status conference in USA V Raniere & Mack has been moved up to 10:00 am. It was preciously scheduled for 10:30 am

Here is the advisory from the court:

10:00 A.M.

USA V. RANIERE. Criminal Cause for Status Conference. Defts. – Keith Raniere and Allison Mack, charged with sex trafficking conspiracy, sex trafficking, and conspiracy to commit forced labor. United States District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis, Courtroom 4D South.Criminal Docket #: 18-cr-204.

Get there early.

Ironically the prison guard accused of sexually abusing inmates at Raniere’s present jail – the Metropolitan Detention Center – appears before Raniere.

9:00 A.M. USA V. PEREZ. Criminal Cause on Trial. Deft.- Eugenio Perez, federal correctional officer charged with deprivation of civil rights, aggravated sexual abuse, and sexual abuse of a ward. United States District Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto,, Courtroom 6C South. Criminal Docket#: 17-cr-280.