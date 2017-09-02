Vanguard said to be able to cure herpes; STD still plagues followers

There were several people at V-Week who admitted to sources that they have genital herpes. They are back among the general population at Clifton Park and elsewhere.

These people are intimates, being either with DOS, the harem, or sexually active SOP men. The SOP men are problematic too. Their commitment to cuckoldry might include concupiscent activities with women under Vanguard’s control [With his permission].

Can it spread this way? Can it infect even Vanguard?

Sources say Keith Raniere does not use condoms. Sources say numerous women believe Mr. Raniere has special powers that can prevent him from catching herpes [or any disease] so it is safe to have sex with him – whether a woman has herpes or not.

They believe he could cure them or coach them to cure themselves. If they did get herpes, it’s nothing to worry about.

Vanguard has told women he has powers not given to the average person. One source said he told her he had power over nature and could make it rain on a person standing next to him without a drop landing on himself. [The woman said she did not believe him.]

According to a former harem member, Vanguard was asked by several women why he did not cure his poor eyesight and his strabismus [cross eyed].

He said he was too busy helping others, and saving the mission, to take care of such a little issue for himself.

One hopes if he were to catch [or has caught] herpes, he doesn’t think it too small an issue to cure himself, assuming he can. If he cannot, one would hope he would not infect anyone, by abstaining from sex.

Or at least abstain during outbreaks, and using condoms.

His followers who have herpes should go to Vanguard and ask him to cure you.

Do it now.