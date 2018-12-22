Vanguard had it all, he thought – a poem by Pyriel

Not Angels

By Pyriel

Looking to Vanguard’s future, I took a few liberties with Robbie Williams’ Angels. Sorry Robbie.

I sit and wait

For a jury to contemplate

my fate

But they don’t know

I’m an ethical bro

With a large ego

Recruits were often told

That my brain is worth its weight in gold

So when I’m crying in my bed

Indignation in my head

Wishing all my foes were dead

They have the most joy instead.

And through it all, Clare offered me protection

From criminal detection

I had DOS slaves on call

Though struggling to achieve erection

I had a nice selection

Sent for me to ball

Blackmailed affection

I was a failure in bed

I’m feeling weak

Can no longer hide

My coward’s streak

The inmates shove

When they should show

Unconditional love

When the cell doors are not closed

Fellow inmates are not bros

And they’re butting on my head

My judo seems to have fled.

And through it all, Clare offered me protection

From criminal detection

I had DOS slaves on call

Though struggling to achieve erection

I had a nice selection

Sent for me to ball

Blackmailed affection

I was a failure in bed.

I could have run a legal corporation

Not a criminal operation

Hounding enemies in court

And now I’m in a cell

Fighting my convictions

With many health afflictions

I had it all, I thought

Seeing through the fiction

Parlato’s smiling instead.