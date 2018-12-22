Vanguard had it all, he thought – a poem by Pyriel
Not Angels
By Pyriel
Looking to Vanguard’s future, I took a few liberties with Robbie Williams’ Angels. Sorry Robbie.
I sit and wait
For a jury to contemplate
my fate
But they don’t know
I’m an ethical bro
With a large ego
Recruits were often told
That my brain is worth its weight in gold
So when I’m crying in my bed
Indignation in my head
Wishing all my foes were dead
They have the most joy instead.
And through it all, Clare offered me protection
From criminal detection
I had DOS slaves on call
Though struggling to achieve erection
I had a nice selection
Sent for me to ball
Blackmailed affection
I was a failure in bed
I’m feeling weak
Can no longer hide
My coward’s streak
The inmates shove
When they should show
Unconditional love
When the cell doors are not closed
Fellow inmates are not bros
And they’re butting on my head
My judo seems to have fled.
And through it all, Clare offered me protection
From criminal detection
I had DOS slaves on call
Though struggling to achieve erection
I had a nice selection
Sent for me to ball
Blackmailed affection
I was a failure in bed.
I could have run a legal corporation
Not a criminal operation
Hounding enemies in court
And now I’m in a cell
Fighting my convictions
With many health afflictions
I had it all, I thought
Seeing through the fiction
Parlato’s smiling instead.