Heidi debates Raniere, his harem, his limp handshake and other limpness

Anonymous wrote in response to a story Heidi Hutchinson wrote,

An anonymous commentor wrote about Keith Raniere:

“I realized he had a Harem one minute into meeting him. His handshake was limp as I’ve heard was his penis. Mentor, guru, father figure, long haired Jesus – not what I saw.

“He was a lying fraud with his army of skinny long haired women love bombing anyone with money at the intensives.

“When he did make appearances for his hour of Vanguard questions and answers, his responses were the same stale, shallow, mumbo-jumbo bull. Not too many deep thoughts coming from that Vanguard brain!! Snore. Zzzzzzz

“You can fool some of the people some of the time. Didn’t fool this person.”

Heidi responded:

“This comment strikes me as an effort to shame those who WERE “fooled” from coming forward because they would then have to face and admit to that reality.

“That’s difficult enough as it is without the likes of you rubbing it in by boasting about how you knew KAR had a harem “one minute after you met him.”

“Lemme guess how you knew. He reeked of Pizza, Hot Sauce and Pussy sans Garlic? Lol.

“This comment represents exactly the kind of psyche-out manipulation tactics Nancy and Keith et al. excelled at which made them very, very slick con artists and able to “fool” so many intelligent, good-hearted, normal people – some at the top of their field.

“Most Nx-ers likely didn’t suspect anything afoul because such abhorrent, aberrant behavior as Keith and Nancy et al. dealt in would never begin to occur to a normal person. How could anyone suspect something they can’t conceive of because they’ve never been exposed to anything like it?

“Not like it might occur to the truly “criminal minded” — or to one who represents such devious minds. That’s why so many were fooled — because of their innocent minds — not because they’re “fools,” otherwise.

“Also, you might want to bone-up on psycho’s — they can “fool” the most sophisticated lie detector tests.

“Finally, since you mention Keith’s alleged limp dick, that’s gotta be the most pathetic sex crime defense I’ve ever heard. Especially in the age of Viagra.

“And how would anyone know if they weren’t already reeled into KAR’s sex lairs to confront it?

“Oh, right, limp handshake, limp dick, no possibility for rape. Got it. Now, there’s a fine tip for sex offenders to dupe girls and boys into thinking they’re safe. Shake softly ye rapists.

“Hey, who knows, maybe the limp dick defense will become as infamous as the “Twinkie Defense” some day.”