Vanessa [Part 2] in defense of Raniere

By Vanessa Montenegro

Do you realize what Keith Raniere has done for the world already and what future humanity will inherit from him?

He has patents pending in human potential, ethics, expression, voice and musical training, athletic performance, commerce, education and learning, information processing and human modeling.

He holds technological patents on computer inventions and a sleep guidance system.

Think of that – he can teach the world how to sleep better and less time wasted in sleep.

He himself only sleeps one or two hours a night because he guides his own sleep.

He invented Skyping, teleconferencing and other technologies which AT&T and Microsoft are trying to steal from him.

Keith Raniere grew Consumers’ Buyline into a 400,000 person, billion dollars a year product and service sales company in two years and he had a net worth at age 32, of $50 million.

He does not need Bronfman money. He is rich. Yet he lives humbly. Imagine what his net worth is today? With his investing in commodities, stocks and other investments, his mind knows how to win at.

In fact he could go to casinos and beat the house anytime.

At the heart of his teachings is Rational Inquiry®, his revolutionary technology which the US Patent Office denied in 2013, because they failed to understand the technology.

NXIVM, Jness, Rainbow Cultural Garden, A Cappella Innovations, Ultima are also on the list.

WHAT HAS HIS MIND NOT TOUCHED UPON?

The Ethical Humanitarian Foundation, World Ethical Foundations Consortium, Human Essentials and In Lak’ Ech show his heart is as great as his mind.

He is a mirror. For those who love, he is infinite love.

Every one of his pursuits in court were to bring justice and Keith teaches us that mercy without justice is weakness and destroys ethics.

He is not a sociopath, but an avatar.

Keith is the Vanguard who will unite us all if we can learn to dispense with hate.

His teachings are designed to bring truth. His influence heals the soul.

Speak out. Supporters of Keith Raniere, tell your stories. Put his enemies on notice that the best thing they can do for the world is to make the world a more ethical place and either follow Keith like they once promised or disappear.

Even the Dalai Lama had to bow to Keith’s superiority and humbly gave him the white scarf symbolizing he wanted to learn purity from Keith. This shows the Dalai Lama was a student to the VANGUARD – for the student BRINGS THE GIFT TO THE TEACHER!

Almost 3,000 people witnessed this amazing act of submission of the Dalai Lama to Vanguard. I witnessed it myself.

The Dalai Lama and Keith Raniere, May 2009

The Dalai Lama seeks the Vanguard for teaching and wisdom.

Master scientist

Nancy Salzman

Nancy Salzman is called Prefect. That does not mean she’s “Perfect” because only Keith Raniere has that status.