Vanessa fires back to silence Raniere critics

by Vanessa Montenegro

I am now going to prove Keith Raniere is true and that what I wrote IS fact.

He did invent teleconferencing and he did not lose the Microsoft and AT&T case!.

A dishonest judge rejected his claims on specious reasoning.

He has appealed and is awaiting the results. Time will prove he did invent teleconferencing.

Keith did not lose Clare and Sara Bronfman money in the commodities market.

The Bronfmans inherited ‘fruit of the poisonous tree’ – liquor and blood money. Their family were brutal people. Vicious sociopaths.

The money was impure. Keith made an offering to purity. In this he outsmarted that old devil Edgar Bronfman who manipulated the market to swindle his own daughters out of $65 million. But Keith knew that Edgar Sr was betting against him. He knew he would die and that the money would only go back to the sisters through inheritance and it would be used ultimately for good – as it is being used now.

In addition this was a lesson for Clare. She was the guilty one. She told her father about loans she made Keith [for her own good. Keith has no need of money] then the father turned against Keith. He had to teach the heiresses to accept fault and not be egotistic.

His life history is verifiable. There is real data to back this up.

He potty trained himself at the age of eight months

He was able to read by the age of two.

He read the Gettyrburg address then memorized it.

By the age of one, Keith he could construct full sentences and questions.

At age three he studied science and art.

We have unimpeachable sources: Keith remembers as did his mother. Keith told Pam who told it to others. Barbara Jeske and Karen Unterreiner know/knew. Karen heard it directly from Keith’s mother. And she told it to Nancy.

A professor at a university was amazed at the boy’s brilliance and wrote a letter to his mother. That letter was destroyed but Keith remembers its contents for he read it when he was three and he has perfect recall.

He was an East Coast Judo Champion at age eleven defeating Asian masters and Americans.

Keith had records of this and pictures as well. However a landlord threw this out when he was young. But in those days they did not have internet or the same kind of record keeping. But a little research – for there are living judo masters – who remember a 12 year old child coming to the East Coast Judo championship and tossing about grown men to the astonishment of everyone.

Use common sense. This is not a lie anyone could tell and get away with. No one has ever disproven it in 20 years. Think of that!

Keith tying for the record in the 100-yard dash state record.

There is no actual record per se. It was informal. Keith was racing Toni Natalie and Pam Cafritz – two athletic women in the 100 yard dash. He was training them and he beat them handily. So it was decided that Pam would time him and he ran the 100 yard dash in 9.4 seconds. They could not believe it so he ran it again and it was 9.35 seconds.

That tied the record that was the official state record.

This was done in Clifton Park. Toni Natalie and Pam witnessed it and Pam told it to Karen and Kathy Russell and a lot of other people.

He excelled in every sport including volleyball, tennis, table tennis, diving, softball, cycling and skiing.

Anyone who has seen his body or watched him play volleyball knows he has been an athlete since he was a child. No more needs to be said.

By age 12, he taught himself to play piano at the concert level

Listen to him play now. It has been said he has too short hands and fingers but piano is not basketball – piano is in touch and timing. He has perfect pitch, perfect touch and perfect timing.

He mastered many musical instruments.

He mastered piano, organ, accordion, synthesizer, keyboards, harp, violin, viola, cello, bass, oboe, saxophone, flute, trumpet, trombone, French horn, English horn, tuba, and harmonica.

Ask him and he will tell you how many instruments he has mastered and which ones he can only play well.

There is a difference. He will tell you he can “play” the piccolo, the zither, the lyre, the bassoon, the clarinet, the guitar, the drums, every percussion instrument, and other instruments. He can play well enough to play professionally but there is a difference between mastery and merely sounding good on an instrument.

At age 12, he taught himself high school mathematics in nineteen hours.

He cracked open the books and found he only needed to read the first line of a paragraph to understand the whole paragraph. Then he found he only needed to read the first line of a page and his mind absorbed it fully.

At age 13, he advanced to third-year college mathematics and became at age 13, [1973], a professional computer programmer.

This is a profound secret in his life and typical of his modesty, he advanced many computer technological breakthroughs for which others took credit.

At age 16, at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) from his first semester, he took Ph.D. level mathematics courses, graduate-level physics and mathematics courses and became RPI’s first triple major, earning degrees in mathematics, biology and physics, with minors in philosophy and psychology.

The records should be on hand at RPI. This is not something you can lie about. Keith lost many records because of a vindictive landlord and later a jealous ex girlfriend who wanted him all for herself instead of allowing his genius to be gifted to the world.

In 1989 Guinness Book of World Records highest IQ.

Marilyn vos Savant ruined it for everyone. She lied about her IQ. She tied Keith Raniere for the highest IQ. After she lied Guinness stopped using the category.

Marilyn vos Savant ruined it for everyone.

High IQ records are on the honor system. Nobody would cheat normally. Unless they had a monetary motive: Vos Savant used her phony IQ to make a living from it as a writer and consultant.

Keith never tried to make money off of it. Just the opposite he tried to help the world.

It is true that the high IQ tests are not monitored and can be taken home. Everyone takes it home not just Keith. But here is what people forget.

Who could help him with it?

Only a genius could solve the problems.

Duh!

Keith has estimated he has a problem-solving rarity of one in 425 million people.

There are only about 200 people who can sit in the same room with him to solve problems.

Why did Keith do the estimating?

Again, who else could?