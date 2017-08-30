V-Week 2017 attendance is low; sources say 125, but Clare claims 275

Sources say attendance at V-Week is estimated to be around 125. One source said she believes there may be as many as 175. Last year’s V-Week attendance was estimated to be over 400.

NXIVM Corp. charges between $1750 to almost $5,000 to attend V-Week, depending on type of accommodations and how far in advance people pay. The fee includes room and board at Silver Bay Resort on the shores of Lake George, New York.

It is believed that a number of people were given free admittance several days before the event.

“Me and my friend noticed that the past few days there are some new faces, not a ton, but some new faces,’ said a source. “There are a lot of Mexicans here.”

In addition to those who may have been provided with complimentary attendance to V-Week, there are a number of temporary employees hired by Clare Bronfman to assist with the event. NXIVM budgets about $50,000 for temporary help during V-Week but an exact count of temps who are staying at Silver Bay is not known.

Photos of V-Week posted on social media show few people participating at V-Week outdoor events.

According to one source, Clare Bronfman claims there are 275 people at V-Week. Miss Bronfman maintains there are 230 adults and 45 children.

“I can’t say whether Clare’s figures are accurate,” said the source. “But last year I think there was about 490. There is definitely a big chunk missing.”

The number of people present at meals in the dining hall do not support Miss Bronfman’s claim of 275 people.

Here is a picture from a secret gathering of the Society Of Protectors at V Week.

Members of the Society of Protectors at V-Week.

The High Counsel of the Society of Protectors meet in the dining hall off the side where they can discuss their plans. The group is bound to secrecy about all their practices and activities.

Vanguard does not eat at the dining hall with the others at V -Week. The food served at the dining hall is lower quality than what he is used to. In addition the food served at the dining hall is exclusively vegetarian. Sources say Vanguard enjoys meat dishes but prefers to enjoy these privately.

Vanguard chooses not eat at the dining hall with the others at V -Week. The food served is exclusively vegetarian. Sources say Vanguard prefers to enjoy a well-balanced diet that includes meat.

A source familiar with NXIVM operations, said that, as of late June, about 175 people had made reservations for V Week. Following reports of Vanguard creating a master-slave group, with pubic branding and blackmailing women, about 40 people asked for refunds. NXIVM declined to refund any monies.

When asked about Miss Bronfman’s claim of 275 people, a source said, “bullshit.”

“The atmosphere is very weird,” said this same source. “Everyone knows there is something going on.”

Communications with Silver Bay remains difficult. Phone service is poor. Some people suspect that NIXVM may be monitoring email communications through the server they set up at Silver Bay and some may be reluctant to email reports which they can do freely at home

There are plenty of empty tables at V-Week.

There seem to be plenty of empty tables at V-Week. Sources say a number of new people are here who may have been given the opportunity to attend for free.

Nancy Salzman with Sara Bronfman at V-Week 2017.

This photo of Nancy Salzman [left] with Sara Bronfman was taken yesterday at V-Week. Ms. Salzman has been given the name Prefect by Vanguard. Prefect holds morning coffee chats at V-Week where students may view her and learn wisdom from her in an informal setting.

Silver Bay on Lake George is lonesome this year.

Lake George





Gatherings are small and smiley for the camera.

Group photos at V-Week include only a few people. The women are reputed DOS slaves [l] Sylvie Lloyd and [r] Michelle Hatchette.

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The dining hall at Silver Bay.