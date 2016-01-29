Updates coming after 24 hour visitation review

The frankreport has not posted anything in the last 36 hours in order to review visitation numbers and content.

It is important to me that the posts are accurate and true. And that the subjects are given every opportunity to address issues presented. Counter references and opinions are desired.

One of the main subjects of this website is Keith Raniere, a man who leads an organization called NXIVM/Executive Success Programs. Many things are claimed about his company, the program and Raniere.

Some of them appear to be untrue. Some are true. Much of it is controversial.

The company, its programs, and its founder claim to help people in deep and personal ways – done not merely for profit, but for the student’s welfare. It is claimed, this srpings from a desire to have love and compassion and create a better world. Because the course material is confidential and zealously guarded, there is contradictory “data” about the nature of the company and Raniere.

On top of that, several people have claimed there is a dishonest agenda and dangerous too – that Raniere and his followers are advancing.

Therefore I have developed this website to ferret out the truth. All people who are interested are invited to participate.

Some posts have had a readership which seems in excess of the current membership of NXIVM. These readers may be merely interested in the prurient elements, people who sense hypocrisy [if that what NXIVM offers] and reading about bizarre activities of rich, attractive, famous, and otherwise intelligent people.

The site is not meant to merely entertain. The frankreport is investigatory. It must present what I know is true, and ask questions everything else.

I must start again – and review previous posts. I will re-post those I think need clarification as new posts with explanations.

NXIVM may be a work of evil, based on lies. Then it should be exposed.

Raniere and his organization may be good- even saintly – a new model for the world – but grossly misunderstood. If that is true that should be explained. In fact I was originally hired by him [paid by the Bronfman sisters] do that work.

If Raniere and his organization are a combination of good and evil, part truthful, part liar then we – readers, contributors, myself – and, if desired, Raniere and his followers – should work to assess the truth versus fiction – expose or discard lies – find a way to make NXIVM honest or shut it down. After all Raniere claims to be able to lead people to truth. How could he ever hope to do that by lying?

To contribute, email me at frankparlato@gmail.com, call me at 716-990-5740 or text.

Or simply post on this site.

Thank you

Frank Parlato