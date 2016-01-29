Reader: Raniere is no “ethical” leader!

Is this true? A reader writes: Whatever. This guy [Keith Raniere] is no “ethical” leader. Rick Ross has exposed him. The TU articles did so as well.

His previous businesses all follow the same multi-level marketing (MLM) pattern, and NXIVM/ESP is just a rip off of the human potential movement that follows the same MLM [multi-level marketing] model for its coaching structure and recruitment strategy.

This guy just donned a persona to use people and get pussy. He can’t do business legally in the only model he knows, so he just does it through his front of ‘maroons’ whose names are on the paperwork while controlling them from behind the scenes.

Rick Ross

Rick Ross has written and published extensively on NXIVM and other organizations he believes are cults.

Remember what happened to everyone at Consumers' Buyline?