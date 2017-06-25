Twins and DOS slaves offer Master Scientist Raniere opportunities in Clifton Park and in Mexico

While considering the impact of twins in the world of Keith Raniere and his Mexican enterprises, a number of considerations come to mind.

Did Mr. Raniere direct things from behind the scenes?

Will a number of twins being birthed be the new method to increase the population of the devotees rocked by DOS slave scandals?

Mr. Raniere devised DOS, a multilevel female slavery group, held together by blackmail and human branding. Its exposure has caused devotees to flee, claiming DOS’ practices are cruel.

But two devotees are standing strong and reproducing in his honor.

Of the two sets of twins of Alex Betancourt [with surrogate] and Emiliano Salinas [with wife Ludwika Paleta], one is female. Her branding is years away.

But the fertile brain of the world’s smartest man may have more immediate plans.

One can’t help but think in terms of twins and Mr. Raniere’s past identification with Nazi Germany.

Mr. Raniere identified some of his closest disciples as reincarnated Nazis and Jewish concentration camp victims. He identified top assistant Nancy Salzman as a reincarnated Jewish concentration camp victim.

He identified “sweetheart” girlfriend Toni Natalie, who was, he said, born to bear his “avatar” child, as Hermann Goering, a leading member of Hitler’s Nazi Party, in her previous life.

Miss Natalie never bore Mr. Raniere a child and claims to have no recollection of being Hermann Goering.

Miss Natalie claims several of Mr. Raniere’s followers confronted her and one of them, Mark Drexler, said to her, “Close your eyes and hold out your hands.” Then, he placed an old knife in her hands. “What’s this?” she asked. He said “You should know, because that’s the knife you killed me with.”

Mr. Raniere wrote, “… [I]f Germany had won World War II? Well… Hitler would probably be seen as a hero”.

Mr. Raniere identified another girlfriend, Barbara Bouchey, as a woman who was to bear his “avatar” child. He also told her that she was Reinhard Heydrich, one of the Nazi architects of the Holocaust, in a previous life.

Miss Bouchey did not have a child with Mr. Raniere and claims to have no recollection of being Reinhard Heydrich.

Mr. Raniere has identified other harem women as former Nazi leaders who were enamored of Adolf Hitler. Mr. Raniere has not identified whom he believes he was in a previous life.

Recently, Mr. Raniere introduced branding his initials on women on their pubic region.

Nazi Germany tattooed prisoners with a flesh scarring stamp at Auschwitz.

Mr. Raniere places DOS slave women on 500 to 800 calories per day diets. This is about half of the calories provided to prisoners at Auschwitz [who got 1300 calories a day and suffered from malnutrition].

Mr. Raniere’s experiments with low calorie diets are meant to demonstrate that highly evolved women do not need as many calories as science currently claims all humans need.

In Auschwitz, Nazi scientists conducted many studies; among the most well known were those conducted by Dr. Josef Mengele on twins.

Some of the DOS women on low calorie diets have gone into early menopause and look similar to Auschwitz prisoners. Some people are now calling the Town of Clifton Park,NY, where many of the DOS women reside, “Little Auschwitz.”

Normally, comparisons with present day people and Nazis is considered extreme and counterproductive to rational argument.

Since, however, Mr. Raniere has identified his disciples and lovers as former Nazis, this seems like a reasonable topic to explore. The comparison of his actions with Nazis is worthy of investigation and in some cases too similar to be dismissed out of hand.

The women of DOS are becoming acclimated to 500 calorie diets.

Mr. Raniere told her she was his great love, she said.

She was once Mr. Raniere’s lover. He said Barbara Bouchey was destined to have his “avatar” child. She was also told she was reincarnated and formerly was Nazi Reinhard Heydrich.

Reinhard Heydrich

Toni Natalie was told she was Herman Goering in her past life.

She may be a “suppressive,” as Mr. Raniere calls people who do not believe in him, but Miss Natalie not only did not have Mr. Raniere’s “avatar” child that he told her she was born to give birth to, but she has refused to believe she was Hermann Goering in her past life.

Herman Goering, Mr. Raniere said was reincarnated as his lover Toni Natalie, he told Miss Natalie.

Hermann Goering, Mr. Raniere said, was reincarnated as his lover, Toni Natalie. During WW II, Goering was one of the leading war aggressors, both as a political leader and as a military leader; he was the director of the slave labor program and the creator of the oppressive program against the Jews and other races. Miss Natalie was one of leading defectors against Mr. Raniere, claiming he was addicted to gambling, sex, and a manipulative and pathological liar who is an expert in hypnosis.

Nancy Salzman laughed when Kristin Keeffe quipped about the lazy Vanguard.

Mr. Raniere has told followers that Nancy Salzman was a Jewish concentration camp victim in a previous life.

AT Auschwitz they stamped people with a hot iron on their chest. Mr. Raniere uses a branding iron on women's pubic area.

At Auschwitz, they stamped people with a hot iron on their chest. Mr. Raniere uses a branding iron on women’s pubic areas.