Trustee and writer on trusts expresses doubt about legality of Nxivm defense trust

By John Kettler









This is in response to your article:

Prosecution Alerts Judge To Lies Told By Counsel For Legal Defense Trust

I am a highly experienced Trustee for an Irrevocable Common Law Trust, Charles Arthur Enterprises, which specializes in inheritance education, but particularly Trust education.





I am putting together an article about the Nxivm case to educate our subscribers about this important and relevant Trust case, a task in which Frank Report and Artvoice’s excellent investigative work has been enormously helpful.





The Irrevocable Trust is the secret weapon of the super rich, a weapon jealously guarded for centuries. The Legal Defense Trust, formed as a result of the NXIVM criminal case (an altogether real horror story), offers an exceedingly rare glimpse into this rarefied world.





Various articles I’ve seen in putting together the Trust Newsletter showed stupendous deficiencies in terms of what elements should be appearing in the Nxivm defense trust, based on various reports, starting with any mention of a Trustee in most of the reportage prior to your referenced article.





What I feel might help your work are two mind-blowing and unprecedented books we put together based on over a decade of research on the history of inheritance and of the Irrevocable Trust especially.





These books are titled The Art of Passing The Buck, Volume One: The Secrets of Wills and Trusts Revealed and The Art of Passing the Buck: Volume Two, Trust Blueprints. They are available through our site at http://www.passingbucks.com.





The first is a historical and legal primer, the second a manual and workbook which rigorously sets forth every carefully sequenced step and provides copies of the associated forms and document examples.





They will arm you with vital information known to very few attorneys, judges, CPAs and financial advisors and will detail all the components which must be present in order to establish a legally valid Irrevocable Common Law Trust, which is what the Legal Defense Trust is, based on piecing together all the reporting to date.





From my perspective as a Trustee for decades now, it’s eminently possible this Trust may not even be valid, since it may well lack one or more elements without which it is void de novo.





Imagine the ramifications of such a discovery! Have no doubt that both books would be hugely beneficial to your work and that your readers in general (presumably having high school and up educations) would all benefit from the first work. Some, possessed of the necessary foresight, drive, concern for family, resources, contacts etc, may, after reading the first, wish to dive into the difficult but rewarding process of creating what the super rich have and assuredly don’t want any but them and their rich minions to know about, still less have: the secrets of creating, maintaining and expanding dynastic wealth!















