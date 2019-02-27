Hot tub in Keith’s sex lair falls through ceiling; property condemned

Sometimes, you just gotta believe in karma.

According to sources in Clifton Park, the notorious hot tub that Keith Raniere used to mentor 100s of women and, quite probably, more than a few underage girls, has fallen through the ceiling and come crashing down on the floor below.

It was nestled up in a bedroom on the second floor of the town home at 8 Hale Court in Clifton Park in the Knox Woods subdivision. According to sources, the Clifton Park code enforcement department has condemned the property – banning any occupancy until repairs are made to fix the ceiling and reinforce the support walls.

The property has been vacant for months.

For years, the hot tub served as a place to ‘undress for success’ with the mighty Vanguard.

Undoubtedly the weight, and all the splashing water gradually undermined the ceiling – and like the Vanguard’s heart – the joists became rotten – allowing the over-sized tub – still filled with squalid water from the days when Raniere and gal friends last bathed there – to collapse and fall to the first floor.

Thankfully, Raniere was arrested last March and safely tucked away in jail in Brooklyn or he might have been critically or fatally injured.

The property at 8 Hale has been referred to as his “sex lair” – and Raniere himself referred to it as “The Library”. Raniere kept numerous books there including some on torture and the history of slavery.

His $90,000 Steinway Piano reportedly was not damaged by the crash.

Whether anyone will bother to spend the money to fix the damaged sex lair is an intriguing question. Presently the Feds have filed a motion to seize the property because of the crimes of sex trafficking that allegedly took place there.

If Raniere is convicted, which seems likely, the feds will prevail in their seizure efforts and liquidate the property – along with the hot tub, books and piano.

Nancy Salzman is the owner of the corporation that holds title to the property – which is a two-bedroom town home valued at about $175,000.

For years, Raniere used it as his getaway for meeting young women and likely girls. He normally resided at his nearby home on Flintlock and then later Oregon Trail with Pam Cafritz and Mariana Fernandez living as he did in menage a trois.

But the sex lair was for his other comely beauties – especially those who had no home in the area.

Raniere was often seen walking with various women in the neighborhood and stopping in at various homes of female devotees. The sex lair proved to be a great bachelor pad for his entertaining those who did not live in the area.

He is alleged to have committed sex trafficking and other acts of coercion and extortion to at least one Jane Doe victim from inside the sex lair.

His co-defendant, Kathy Russell, the ballerina-bookkeeper of the Nxivm organization, was tasked with keeping the sex lair clean after Raniere entertained.

Raniere taught women that their highest goal in sex was not to have an orgasm but to receive his semen either inside them or on their body or face. He taught that if he ejaculated on them, he accepted them and they accepted him – which required that they should never be with another man the rest of their lives.

As he grew increasingly impotent, he increasingly chose to ejaculate on a woman’s face to mark her as his property. He often told them that if they had sex with any other man after he released his precious and healing semen on their face or body – it could kill him because he was so closely connected to them via his magical semen.

Some of the ejaculate from time to time missed the mark and fell on the floor or into the hot tub. It was Kathy Russell who had the joy of cleaning it up.

Now it has all come crashing down on Raniere — both his hot tub and his future prospects.

He faces life in prison – charged by an uncomprehending DOJ – that could not understand his subtle and esoteric teachings – and chose to charge him with sex-trafficking, racketeering, extortion, and forced labor.

It was not immediately clear if the hot tub can be repaired and restored for future use. Perhaps it is moot. If convicted on all counts, Raniere will spend his life in prison and never return to his hot tub and his sex lair – and, by all accounts, will be unable to ejaculate on any women to mark her as his possession in the foreseeable future.