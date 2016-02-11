To those in NXIVM trying to reach me – if you miss – try again

In the last few days a number of people have called and also have tried to call me from NXIVM.

Some calls came at unusual hours. Some came during normal business hours. I understand that some might have to make calls when they can be alone.

It is OK to call anytime – 24 hours per day.

I have missed several calls. Please try again.

In several instances I was on the phone with someone else in need of help or giving me information when another person called.

Also I do not keep my phone with me all the time.

A very good method is, if I don’t pick up the phone the first time, try back again immediately. Call three or four times – it is OK.

This gives me more than six rings to get to the phone.

I am also going to give you – who are thinking of escaping – another cell phone number as well: 305-393-3044.

So you may either call at 716-990-5740 or 305-393-3044.

Do not be afraid. More than a few are calling now. Your identity will be protected.

If you are in fear, you can be helped to escape from Keith Raniere without punishment.

Finally – and it cannot be stressed enough – the door is open to Keith Raniere and those who support him to contact me.

No door is closed for anyone.

If there are errors on this site, I wish to be advised of it. I will correct and or remove any errors of fact.

I will offer space for counter references and counter opinions.

And if any of you need help, including Keith Raniere, I will try to help.