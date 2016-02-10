Breaking News: Bouchey Wins; criminal computer trespass case to be dismissed!

David beats Goliath.

The computer trespass case against Barbara Bouchey is to be dismissed.

Special prosecutor Holly Trexler all but apologized to Bouchey.

The Judge dismissed the bogus case against Bouchey.

The judge downgraded the charge from a felony to a misdemeanor [attempted computer trespass] and ordered an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal.

More details later on the corrupt attempt at buying justice by Keith Raniere….

Attempts to reach Raniere and Barbara Bouchey are ongoing.

This is indeed a happy day and perhaps a wake up call for Clare Bronfman!

The only gross injustice now is how much grief and sorrow Bronfman and Raniere caused the defendants over nothing [but Raniere vengeance] and abuse of the legal system – not to mention possible perjury and corruption.

While it is over for Bouchey, it is not over for Raniere and Bronfman. This matter demands a full investigation.

Reportedly the judge told both Trexler the special prosecutor who used to work under Raniere’s attorney Michael McDermott that he believed Bouchey was innocent.