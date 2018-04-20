The wonderful sketches of Keith Raniere – artists’ views of the Vanguard

This marvelous portrait of Sir Keith Raniere should be inspiration enough to beckon his "friends' to come out of the shadow and support him. Where art the friends of Raniere? Come forward and be counted.

This wondrous view of the Vanguard – as a sort of Francis Baxon or a cross eyed Sir Philip Sydney – depicts the warm humanity and the nobility of soul that one expects from a Vanguard of humanity. This marvelous portrait hung on the walls of NXIVM headquarters for many years.

In the old days, he only had one day for his birthday celebration. Then it expanded to Vanguard Week - which was actually 10 days.

Long before his followers understood that Vanguard was a week and not a day, they knew they must celebrate his birthday. This sketch shows the cerebral Vanguard a man who is noted as being one of the top three problem solvers in the world. And since he has very large problems just now, the talent will come in handy.

Here is another magical sketch of Keith as he sits in a Fort Worth courtroom after having been arrested for sex trafficking. "It's all a mistake" his devotees said. "He'll be released in a matter of hours."

Here is another magical sketch of Keith as he sits in a Fort Worth courtroom after having been arrested for sex trafficking. “It’s all a mistake” his devotees said. “He’ll be released in a matter of hours.”

This remarkable sketch includes Keith in a brown 'coat of many colors' flanked by his lawyers, Paul DerOhannesian [l] and Marc Agnifilio [r]. The grim but determined look of the Vanguard shows his steely resolve and the clear awareness that the case against him is an entire fabrication. He will fight for justice and win, even if it takes the rest of his life.

This remarkable sketch includes Keith in a brown ‘coat of many colors’ flanked by his lawyers, Paul DerOhannesian [l] and Marc Agnifilio [r]. The grim but determined look of the Vanguard shows his steely resolve and the clear awareness that the case against him is an entire fabrication. He will fight for justice and win, even if it takes the rest of his life.

My personal favorite. Some say this does not look at all like Keith Raniere, and, while it may not, it certainly captures his gruesome criminality in a way no photograph ever could. It also captures the finality of his life. He is never going to experience freedom again. I would venture to say that although Keith may not look like this sketch now, one day he will.