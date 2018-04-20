Guest View: Knife Media hides name of ‘main adviser’

Guest View By Amigo

With Prejudice: Discredited for questioning the status quo

The following is from The Knife Media.

“In our current society, people are being publicly discredited by institutions and the media for voicing opinions that go against the norm. This impedes civil discourse and dissuades critical thinking. The Knife’s series “With Prejudice” is aimed at increasing awareness of this phenomenon so society can evolve beyond it.

“We’ve curated a list of people and organizations who’ve recently been discredited, and we’ll be examining these cases on a regular basis. To read more about the series, click here.

“Note: This series was previously titled “BLACKLISTED.” We received feedback from our primary advisor [emphasis mine] that the name was inappropriately spun and failed to include additional perspectives. Although our mission is clear, our application of it is sometimes faulty and we seek to rectify it. We decided to change the name of the series to “With Prejudice.” This title embodies our goal of exploring how prejudice affects critical thinking.”

Keith Raniere's life has changed greatly over the last year.

Chief adviser for the Knife Media is Keith Raniere. So why doesn’t the Knife come out and say so?

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Here is the First Amendment of the US Constitution:

First Amendment: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

Let’s face it, many humans behave like cattle: we line up, we share opinions and experiences; we often think and act similarly; this behavior is often referred to as ‘herd mentality.’ It is a large part of how cults start and contributes (sic) to destructive cult beliefs and values shared within these groups.

Questioning the status quo is part of journalism’s’ (sic) most important functions. That we have different paradigms and thoughts that color events is one of the pillars of the First Amendment. Imagine how boring the world would be without color, inflection, opinion, point of view and style. We always will look at the world differently and it is our responsibility to reflect upon what we read and think.

I am not one to trust a news filter that bases its techniques, ratings and critiques on the teachings of Keith Raniere, the founder of the alleged NXIVM sex cult, while trying to hide that key piece of information from its readers.

(I think it ironic that they refer to Keith as their “main adviser” – yet do not identify him.]

Keith was once chastised in court for his untruthful testimony and he demonstrated a pattern of obfuscation and bad faith, so it comes as no surprise that The Knife Media hides their affiliation to NXIVM and Raniere.

That The Knife Media consistently fails to disclose their relationship to NXIVM is a breach in journalistic integrity. Jens Erik Gould and the gang have likely been brainwashed into believing this is somehow ethical behavior. It is not!

I welcome the day other news agencies take aim at The Knife Media and provide a critical review and analysis of its history and slant. Watchdog agencies can be destructive when they lack the moral compass required to judge or be objective. The Knife Media operates similarly to the Cult Awareness Network after they were bought by a Scientologist. The network had previously been one of Scientology’s most vocal critics and was sued in bankruptcy by a Scientologist.

“I think this is going to be devastating,” said Cynthia Kisser, former director of the Cult Awareness Network. “People are going to believe they’re going to talk to an organization that’s going to help and understand them in their time of crisis, and, in fact, it could be a pipeline of information directly to the group they’re most afraid of.”

This correlates to how The Knife Media is hiding its roots and misinforming the public regarding its agenda. To understand that agenda would require pages of backstory and it is easier to refer you to the Frank Report, all the court documents related to Keith Raniere and NXIVM, and articles related to NXIVM. I do recommend everyone to read up on the strange and corrupt roots from which The Knife Media is founded.

With prejudice, I would like to say “fuck you and goodbye” to organizations like The Knife Media (NXIVM) that unethically represent themselves as social watchdogs, while lacking any transparency and honesty, which are, in my opinion, requirements to qualify as ethical or credible.