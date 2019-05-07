The Trial Has Started – Check Back For Updates

Update #1

The jury ranges in age from the late-20s to the mid-60s – with more older than younger members.

Three of the four female members are Caucasian – whereas most of the eight male members are minorities.

As previously noted, the court will not release the names of the members of the jury during or after the trial.

********************************************************************************************************************************

The wait is finally over.

A few minutes ago, Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis entered Courtroom 4D-South in the U.S. Courthouse in Brooklyn, NY – and gaveled the proceedings to order.

Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis

Judge Nicholas Garaufis is presiding over the trial.

The crowd lined up outside the courthouse was huge – and started gathering several hours before the building opened for business.

Even those arriving early had to stand in line for 15 minutes just to get through security.

The crowd was a mix of old and young – with slightly more women than men.

And, as expected, there were media representatives from all over the world.

The courtroom will be full – as will the overflow room that has been set up in Room 6G-North.

*****

Rather than putting up new posts, we will simply be adding updates to this post throughout the day. Each such update will be added at the top of the post.

So, be sure to check in on a regular basis to read about what’s happening at the trial.

*****

There have been numerous media reports leading up to the start of the trial.

Some of the more recent ones are as follows:

– Rolling Stone: https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-features/nxivm-insider-kieth-raniere-trial-preview-831774/

– Toronto Sun: https://torontosun.com/news/world/will-allison-mack-testify-against-sex-cult-svengali-raniere

– Spectrum News: https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nys/hudson-valley/crime-safety/2019/05/06/nxivm-raniere-trial-begins

– U.S. News: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/keith-raniere-nxivm-trial-accusers_n_5cd05127e4b04e275d4de785

– The Guardian: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/may/06/nxivm-former-members-opening-arguments-new-york-court

– Courthouse News: https://www.courthousenews.com/nightly-brief-686/

– The Telegraph: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/family/life/did-three-generations-family-fall-cults/

– Oxygen: https://www.oxygen.com/crime-time/smallville-actress-allison-mack-may-testify-against-keith-raniere-in-nxivm-trial

– Winchester News-Gazette: http://www.winchesternewsgazette.com/news/nation/file-nxivm-trial-actress-allison-mack-broll/video_93f7e343-ff56-5512-b1cf-9eaf62ffd122.html

– The Times Union: https://www.timesunion.com/news/article/NXIVM-trial-begins-Tuesday-in-Brooklyn-13823529.php

– The Daily News: https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/nyc-crime/ny-nxivm-jury-impaneled-20190506-5cptttpi6naglg7sgzhegbca4y-story.html

– CNN: https://www.cnn.com/2019/05/07/us/nxivm-trial-begins-tuesday/index.html

– Fairview Post: https://www.fairviewpost.com/news/world/will-allison-mack-testify-against-sex-cult-svengali-raniere/wcm/9489a8a8-2e0d-4c57-a470-5666d18dc6cc