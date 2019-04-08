The secret of DOS

The text exchanges between Keith Raniere and a DOS slave – first revealed in the government’s opposition to Raniere’s bail motion – is more meaningful now that we know who was getting the texts – the Mexican woman he sexually exploited when she was 15 years old.

Readers may recall reading about this exchange where Keith tells a woman that he wants her to find him a “fuck toy” – “one or two young slaves devoted to revving my body sexual to produce more energy”.

Frank Report learned the recipient of the texts is Jane Doe #2 [as identified in the indictment]. She was 15 years old when Raniere took nude photographs of her in a variety of poses in 2005. These photographs were found on a hard drive seized at Raniere’s ‘Sex Lair” at 8 Hale Drive in Clifton Park after FBI agents raided the townhome on March 27, 2018, the day after Raniere’s arrest.

Jane Doe 2 is Mexican, and the younger sister of Jane Doe #4, the woman Keith imprisoned for almost two years in a room in a Nxivm-owned home in Clifton Park, because she developed romantic feelings for Nxivm member Ben Myers and refused to become part of Raniere’s harem.

Keith groomed Jane Doe 2 from childhood and just because we have photographs of Jane Doe 2 posing nude at age 15, does not mean Keith first started molesting her when she was 15. He may have been doing it for years.

Ten years later, he chose Jane Doe, the prosecution believes, to be his first DOS slave.

Jane Doe 2 will not be testifying for the prosecution. She is in Mexico, still a member of Nxivm.

Her sister, Jane Doe 4, the one imprisoned, is expected to testify. She left Nxivm and renounced Raniere after her escape from the room she was held captive in.

A third sister – not named in the indictment – now living in Mexico – was also part of Raniere’s harem – and is a staunch Nxivm member.

Jane Doe 2 was designated by Raniere to be one of his “first line” slaves, responsible for getting her own group of slaves.

The names of the first line slaves have never been positively established, other than Allison Mack, Lauren Salzman and Jane Doe 2.

I suspect others may be Rosa Laura Junco, Nicki Clyne, Mariana Fernandez, Monica Duran, Dani Padilla, Loreta Garza, and possibly Jimena Garza.

Jane Doe 2’s identity is known to many Nxivm members. I am choosing not to reveal her name here since she was a sex crime victim, even if she is still a member of Nxivm and a supporter of her pig-like master.

I believe she was not an aggressive recruiter for DOS, like Allison and Lauren. In fact, I am not sure she ever successfully recruited anyone into DOS.

At the time of the ‘fuck toy’ text, DOS was in its infancy. It was late 2015 and Jane Doe 2 was 26.

The texts and messages to Jane Doe 2 are important because they reveal the relationship Raniere had with this now-adult woman he molested as a child – and they reveal a lot about what he had in mind for DOS.

Here is the exchange, with commentary. Texts are in bold.

October 1, 2015,

RANIERE: I think it would be good for you to own a fuck toy slave for me, that you could groom, and use as a tool, to pleasure me…

[Jane Doe 2]: huh?

[Jane Doe 2]: not disagreeing, just don’t understand

RANIERE: But your [sic] my wife…she isn’t…just a tool for you to use for me…

[Jane Doe 2]: a person?

RANIERE: Get a slave… you’re her master…

Keith Raniere told women in DOS that they were his wives. One of them, [the slave who was blindfolded and tied down in a shed while someone performed oral sex on her – as Raniere commented], a slave of Allison Mack’s, told me she was shocked when Raniere told her she was his wife. That was not told to her when she joined DOS. It was described as a women’s sorority. She was ordered to see Raniere by Allison Mack.

Raniere sprung it on her, telling her she had no choice: She had taken a life vow with DOS and it meant she was his wife – like it or not. And she knew she had to go along because she had given Allison collateral.

As the wife of Raniere, a woman was not allowed to be with another man. This would disrupt the deep spiritual energy he was transferring to them. In fact, if they slept with another man, it might even kill him because of his highly tuned spiritual energy.

It was for the benefit of his wives, he said, that he imposed this one-sided rule. All he cared about was their welfare. He was teaching them. He trusted them. He was ready to give all to them – even his precious semen – or his life – to heal them, he said. And all he asked in return was for them not to be with other men – because it could destroy the blessed spiritual gifts they were getting from him and, worse, kill him, which would mean the end of the great world mission.

To get an idea of the gargantuan con Raniere fed others, consider what he told Vanessa Grigoriadis for the New York Times Magazine – that he walked 14-20 miles per day as “he thought about how to solve humanity’s problems”.

So, with such a noble mission, and such a self-sacrificing, noble man – anything he needed is, after all, something to be done in the service of humanity.

In the text exchange above, Keith is telling his “wife”, Jane Doe 2, to get a woman as a slave, a “fuck toy”.

This indicates his view of what DOS meant to him. Lauren and Allison told slave recruits that DOS was a sorority to help them be disciplined and tough, but DOS was not about training women to be badass, it was about Keith getting a piece of ass.

[It is not clear whether the rules for DOS – i.e. acts of care, collateral, 24/7 readiness drills, restricted diet, abstinence from sex, including masturbation, cold showers, reading assignments, and the master overseeing details of the slave’s life, were developed at this stage.]

October 9, 2015,

RANIERE: Without going into detail. It caused there to be other slaves, all who want to be branded with my monogram plus a number … your number is reserved… it is number 1. It is now a secret growing organization. I don’t know well some of the people involved but I command them ultimately. They are not who you might think. . . I think there are 10 or more in the current Jness 2 track…and others outside of it.

[Jane Doe 2]: Does that mean that they know about each other?

RANIERE: No.

Raniere admits to Jane Doe 2 that women will be branded with his monogram – in reality, his initials. It appears branding had not started yet and Jane Doe 2 was not branded then. He planned to brand women, yet he made it seem as if women were eager to be branded.

Several DOS women I interviewed said they were not told about the branding in advance and were shocked when they were led to the branding ceremony, not knowing what was about to happen. Others were shocked, and outraged, when they learned the brand on their pubis was his initials. They were told at the time it was a symbol of the four elements.

Some found out about the brand being his initials when they read it in Frank Report. This is a far cry from wanting to be branded with his monogram.

Turn the brand counterclockwise 90 degrees and you can see the initials -- K-R.

* * *

[Jane Doe 2]: I’m ok with you having other slaves, I assume that these are not sexual

RANIERE: They may or may not be. They would be if I commanded but that is not the reason for the organization

Jane Doe 2 shows enormous naivete when she tells Raniere, “I assume they are not sexual.”

Of course, they were sexual, and, for once, Raniere is almost honest when he says “they may or may not be.”

Whether they were or not would depend on whether the woman was thin enough and attractive, with long hair, and a small chest, almost girl like.

This exchange again suggests the purpose of DOS was for Raniere’s sexual pleasure.

Raniere says they would be sexual if he “commanded” it. A command, you see, not mutual desire.

* * *

RANIERE: It is an absolutely trusted commitment…

[Jane Doe 2]: I want to be the one that worships your body

RANIERE: Many will not even know of my existence… some don’t already….

Jane Doe 2 is naive when she says she wants to be the “one that worships your body” i.e., have sex with Raniere. There were many who were to strive to “worship” his [smelly] body.

Raniere says that slaves in DOS don’t know of his existence. This might mean they don’t know he is their Grandmaster; that women were deceived into joining, thinking it was a sorority of women – not knowing that a man was the leader of DOS.

It might also mean Raniere had plans to recruit women who never heard of him – women outside Nxivm. From my observation, he did not succeed. While I do not know the names of every DOS woman, I know a few and I know of only one who was not first in Nxivm.

October 10, 2015:

RANIERE: Find a life slave and I’ll tell you everything…

[Jane Doe 2]: What do you mean by life slave?

RANIERE: Someone who has a collateralized vow with you for life…

This exchange suggests Raniere may be experimenting, may be devising DOS as he goes, using Jane Doe 2 as his guinea pig. He encourages her to find a life slave.

She does not know what he means. He wants someone who makes a vow of slavery to her, for life, and not just any vow – but a “collateralized vow.”

Raniere planned for lifelong master-slave relationships with a downline: his slaves having slaves of their own.

How could he have been so stupid? How could he have thought Jane Doe 2 would be able to find a woman or women who would be willing to be her life slave – and with collateral too?

Where do you draw the line between coercion and voluntary obedience? Was it necessary to “collateralize” a life slave? Would anyone be Jane Doe 2 ‘s “lifelong” slave without collateral?

Why would anyone give collateral? It seems they would have to be deceived into giving it. They would have to be promised something remarkable to give collateral the first time.

Then a balancing act goes on – with reward and punishment propelling it forward and the continuous collection of more collateral.

The second collateral is a mix of promise and fear – more promise of good perhaps than fear – fear that the first collateral could be released. But after second collateral – which meant entry into DOS, women were then told they had to provide collateral monthly.

They already gave collateral twice by the time they joined DOS. With each successive tender of collateral, it was successively more coercion and less promise of reward. They were in DOS. They had to obey.

Collateral was devised by Raniere to be kept in his control and – if released – sufficient to destroy a woman’s life.

Some women liked DOS, some hated it. Some were afraid. Maybe all were afraid. All of them had given collateral, incrementally. He used collateral like the slow boiling of a frog. He planned it this way. He must have felt that if the collateral was destructive enough, no one would disobey him for their entire life. How stupid he was.

WhatsApp message sent between October 11, 2015 and October 16, 2015:

RANIERE: I feel badly each time you have to work hard for me to [orgasm]… I thought slaves could remove the burden… and I could get you fresh and not worn

Slaves [or fuck toys] were meant for his pleasure. There is no indication of what a slave gets in return. This is about him.

His text, by the way, is classic Raniere. He is encouraging Jane Doe 2 – a woman that is in love with him, a woman he abused when she was a girl, to find women for him to fuck and is making it out like he is doing it for her.

He says, “I feel badly … you have to work hard for me to [orgasm]… I thought slaves could remove the burden… and I could get you fresh and not worn.”

Poor Jane Doe 2. She had to work too hard for his orgasm. He is the great leader of the mission. Jane Doe 2 gets to serve him. And he, so great and considerate, does not want her to be burdened or worn out – so he compassionately tells her to get some slaves for him to fuck so she won’t have to work so hard for him to have an orgasm. Touching really.

* * *

RANIERE: What are your thoughts feelings?

RANIERE: All of them have slaves in process… some have several completed…

[Jane Doe 2]: I feel insecure but at the same time I feel proud of you. You are worthy of following like that

RANIERE: So are you… you’re number one…

[Jane Doe 2]: I would be proud to stand next to you

RANIERE: Even naked with 6 other committed naked women?

Jane Doe 2 is insecure, perhaps because of other women, yet she is proud too. She is number one for him, and he is the leader of a great mission, worthy of worship. Other women even want to sport his monogram on their body because they believe in the wondrous mission he is leading.

Raniere, of course, is spouting his old bullshit. Responding to her remark that he is worthy, he says, “So are you… you’re number one”.

He told that to so many women, just as he told many women who craved motherhood that they were going to have his avatar baby.

Jane Doe 2 says she would be “proud to stand next to you.”

Raniere threw it back, “even naked with 6 other committed naked women?”

Why the need to be naked? Is he prepping her for orgies? The six other naked women could mean her slave pod [made up of her, as the female master and six female slaves] or it could mean the other first-line slaves. In either scenario, he is suggesting she would be naked with six other naked women and he would stand with them and be their [grand] master.

His comment that, “All of them have slaves in process… some have several completed,” suggests the other first-line slaves had already recruited slaves and there is a “process” of getting slaves “completed”, which I believe means “fully collateralized”, which means they have given so much collateral that they can not leave without their reputations being ruined.

An example of a fully collateralized slave is Allison Mack. Her collateral consisted of

Extremely graphic nudes, [to destroy her acting career].

A letter regarding Mack’s mother and father that would “destroy their character.” [Destroy her parents.]

A contract that transferred custody of any children birthed by Mack to Raniere, if Mack broke her commitment to Raniere [Steal her motherhood if she was to become a mother. I doubt this contract would be enforceable.]

A contract that transferred ownership of Mack’s home if the commitment to Raniere was broken. [Financial penalty; might be enforceable].

A letter addressed to social services alleging abuse to Mack ‘s nephews. [To destroy her siblings and nephews’ lives.]

* * *

[Jane Doe 2]: Are these slaves for you or for us?

RANIERE: There are two types. Both types are for us. One type is in the program: you are their Master I am their Grand Master . . . the other type are very select ones you use to heal us: likely being also of the first type…

The program is DOS. By “heal us”, I am pretty certain he means sexual healing, and he is encouraging Jane Doe, line bending Jane Doe 2, towards the menage a trois, as he did successfully with one of her older sisters.

It is not enough that Jane Doe 2 be one of many women, she must be with other naked women with him, groomed to have sex with Raniere with “select ones” present – to “heal” both of them.

This suggests DOS was devised for sex and orgies – with many women and only one man – him. That’s why DOS is called a sorority. — “Dominus Obsequious Sororium” the obedient women under the master.

[Jane Doe 2]: Ok. I’m asking because these persons will be in our life forever…. But I was not involved in the process of choosing who

[Jane Doe 2]: I’m afraid that I will not be comfortable with the others

RANIERE: You choose your slaves…

[Jane Doe 2]: What about the 7.

[Jane Doe 2]: ?

[Jane Doe 2]: Allison said these 7 were forever. She and the others will be forever in my life…

RANIERE: They are first-line to me but if any suit the purpose I obviously have access…

The original structure of DOS seems to have been that there would be 7 first line slaves – directly under Raniere. Each of these seven would get six slaves. Then those slaves would get slaves of their own. DOS was perhaps the world’s first blackmail and sex trafficking multilevel marketing program.

Allison Mack told Jane Doe 2 that the seven first line slaves would be together with Raniere for life. But Raniere explains he has access to more than just first line slaves. He will have “access” sexually to any slave in all of their downlines.

“If any suit the purpose I obviously have access”. But access to what? Their bodies, their freedom, and I think if he could have arranged it, their souls.

Raniere comforts Jane Doe 2 when he says she gets to choose her slaves and he explains the type of slaves he wants Jane Doe 2 to find:

RANIERE: [H]aving one or two young slaves devoted to revving my body sexual to produce more energy would help. It would be there [sic] 24/7 job…

Raniere sums up what DOS is all about: Finding young slaves to “rev up his body sexual.”

But how young? As young as Jane Doe 2 was when she first started?

The line bending begins and ends with, “Vanguard is the leader of this wonderful mission to help the world”. Selfish desire is thus disguised as selflessness. Young slaves to rev up his body sexual to produce more energy are required so he can do more to save the world.

But what do these young slaves get in return? Slaves are slaves, and not quite people. Their needs are unimportant. By definition – a slave is without rights; a slave’s needs and desires are unimportant. In the past, slaves were kept by force of law. In Raniere’s world, they were to be kept by the coercive nature of collateral.

These lowly, young DOS slaves, were to be sacrificed to serve Raniere sexually. Raniere’s con to Jane Doe 2 is that it is worth it – for he, the smartest, most ethical man in the world, is the one who is going to solve the problems of humanity and change the world for the better.

In reality, he was really working to solve only one thing – how to satiate his need to rule, have endless sex, and sadistically destroy other people, especially women, and if he could get them, little girls.

This is the meaning of DOS. It was not about helping women – it was about him, solely about him.

Thank goodness he has been separated from all women willing or coerced to be his slaves. He is in jail awaiting trail and the nature of the US prison system is that it is gender segregated.

As long as he is prison – and that promises to be for a long time, perhaps life, he will be separated from women. He will never have a fuck toy, or a sex slave, or some very young slave or two forced into the job of revving up his body sexual to produce more energy.

From here on in, Vanguard is on his own.