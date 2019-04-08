Clare’s birthday message – she is 40 today

Today is Clare Bronfman’s birthday. She is 40 today.





It is not likely a happy day for her – for she will be in court today as the business of her trial on criminal racketeering charges commence – with jury selection today.





On her last birthday, Frank Report published a birthday message to her from a group of ex-Nxivm members who knew her well.





This was three and a half months before she was indicted and 13 days after her Vanguard was arrested in Mexico. Clare was with him at the time.





The message last year read:





“Clare, you have made quite an impact in the world, that is for sure. It’s extremely likely that soon you’ll be in an orange jumpsuit behind bars. So, in the spirit of ethics, we feel it’s important to take a minute to reflect on your life so far and the impact you have had.

“We believe that holding you accountable for your actions, and giving you open, honest feedback, is the best way we can help you in your growth right now, at such a crucial time.

“You have used your father’s fortune to destroy the lives of so many victims of your Vanguard. This has had effects that you can never heal in this lifetime. It is a moral imperative that you recognize this immeasurable ethical breach and do everything you can to heal it.

“What are the effects of your actions – past, present and future? What are the damages?

“Can you feel the pain of the people who have suffered and had their lives and families destroyed?

“How deeply can you feel the pain?

“What would be the worst thing, if you really sat with that pain, and felt the amount of damage you have done? What will you do to heal this?

“We believe the best course of action – and the most noble thing you could do right now – would be to walk yourself on into the FBI, tell them the truth, and spend the rest of your life dealing with these horrific consequences.

“If you truly acknowledge what you’ve done and accept the reality that your Vanguard is a disgusting, selfish, suppressive little coward, there may be some kind of redemption for you. You may need to spend much of your life behind bars, but at least your soul will finally be free.

“Will you do what’s right, or will you take the easy path of still pretending your Vanguard is good and pretending you are saving the world with all your destruction? The choice is yours.”

***

It seems to me that had Clare heeded this message last year, she would be in a far better set of circumstances than she is today.





Still a birthday is a birthday and when it is hard – and not happy – is when people need to get good wishes.





Readers do please comment on this post, wish her well on her birthday.





My wish for her is that she recognize what she has done and try to undo it. Try to heal herself and restore what she took from others. She may followed a madman and is perhaps mad herself. Hope she gets cured.











