The Scott and Flowers show —policing comments for rudeness takes time – but worth it

Warning – rude comments ahead.

There are still commenters who won’t go along with my experiment to try civility for a week. They seem to be under an irresistible impulse to be rude.

It takes time to look at every comment and then decide which ones are insulting. But I have it figured out now.

There seems to be basically two loci of shit storms – they surround Scott Johnson and Flowers. I am not blaming either of them, but, since they are often rude to others, they attract rudeness and then it spreads.

Reading the comments, it looks like, if the rude comments are sequestered to their own little post [like this one], we can have a lot of fun. Scott attacking other commenters and they hitting back and Flowers insulting others and getting tit for tat and then complaining about being attacked.

I like to think of Scott as masculine rudeness. He just goes out and insults everyone. He doesn’t claim to be a victim. He has a sort of strength in his nastiness. Big brain. Small heart.

Flowers, on the other hand, covers the feminine version of being rude and insulting. She often claims to be a victim and expresses pain and sometimes compassionate insight, then at the next moment she lashes out at others – helping to keep insults flowing in her direction.

In their political views, Scott seems clearly Republican, while Flowers I believe is Canadian, and her sympathies seem to lie with the ideals of the American Democrats. In the end, I assume both Flowers and Scott enjoy being rude and the back and forth with others being rude to them.

***

Let’s start with the man who is the pioneer of rudeness on the Frank Report. Don’t get me wrong. I like Scott and I certainly appreciate his intelligent comments – when he cares to make them – and I don’t take them down. Scott has had more than 2100 comments. Here are some that I deleted today:

SCOTT

Scott Johnson

In reply to Snorlax.

It’s probably because your brain hasn’t matured beyond junior high school.

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In reply to Flowers.

As usual, it’s all about Flowers.

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In reply to Mr. Mime.

You still do Pokemon, even after dropping out of junior high school? My radio show is completely over your head, you should try listening to the preschool version starting early next year.

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In reply to wallywoo2.

It sounds like blah blah blah because of your lack of comprehension abilities.

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In reply to LaLaLad.

They could be as uncaring about others as you are, that’s true. I have more credibility in my little pinky than you’ll ever have in your entire body, you are so clueless.

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In reply to Heidi.

Thanks for your clueless comment as well.

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In reply to wallywoo2.

Thanks for your clueless comment.

***

Naturally, Scott attracts a group of detractors, who are often clever and pretty funny.

ANTI-SCOTT

Mr Mime

In reply to Scott Johnson (@ScottTexJohnson).

I see you follow direction well, Scott. Tell me how AMWAY and MLM’s have taken control over Pokemon next, moron.

***

In reply to Scott Johnson (@ScottTexJohnson).

One of the many reasons you failed at any type of marketing, and I’d wager holding down a long term job, is your lack of empathy and “walking in people’s shoes” you’re so goddamned fucking annoying and rude.

***

In reply to Scott Johnson (@ScottTexJohnson).

Your age is showing, Scott. And elementary would be your radio show.

Wallywoo2

In reply to Scott Johnson (@ScottTexJohnson).

Scott is back just doing his blah blah blah. Frank ask Scott to comment on post instead of readers unless he is going to have an intelligent debate. He is acting just like before you kicked his Amway butt of his soapbox.

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Sorry serious readers of this blog, until Frank controls his little boy Scooter, I have to keep asking Frank to send Scotty back to his corner. He’s having another “Hey pay attention to me” days. Guess his wife and kids totally ignore the poor guy.

Lalalad

In reply to Scott Johnson (@ScottTexJohnson).

“They didn’t respond, so I surmise they either weren’t interested or….”

..or maybe they have read this blog and know you have no credibility.

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Blue Space Alien

ATTENTION ALL HUMANS: The entity known as Frank Parlato has turned over blog control to the entity known as Scott Johnson, aka “Scooter”, aka “Scotty Potty”. Once the entity known as “Scooter” took over control of this forum, he then locked Frank Parlato out of his former forum. “Scooter” will be your new overlord until the Council of the 5th Density manages to re-capture him and return him to the multi-level facility.

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ATTENTION ALL HUMANS: The Council of the 5th Density has uncovered some interesting facts about the entity known to you as “Scotty Potty”, during our efforts to recapture him and return him to his multi-level enclosure. We have discovered that this entity was the original “NPC” (Non Playable Character) upon which all other NPCs were modeled. In case you are unfamiliar with NPCs, they are online bots that repeat random nonsense without any intelligent thought. In short, they are computer-generated bots created to affect social change by filling up online forums with non-sensical drivel. To gain an understanding of what a NPC is, compare the writings of the entity known as “Scotty Potty” here on this page, to the computer generated nonsense generated by this NPC: http://www.npcsimulator.com

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Fake Scott Johnson

In reply to Questions.

Hey, you anonymous coward, I’m the one running the site now, not Frank.

***

In reply to Scott Johnson (@ScottTexJohnson).

Also, the women you listed are MY slaves now and now wear my MY brand of “Ex-Amway”. LOL!

FLOWERS

Flowers has actually been around longer than Scott and to date has more than 600 comments. Most of them are intelligent and add to the conversation. But lately her manner of insulting people seems to attract as much negativity as Scott.

Flowers

– in reply to Heather

It’s Back to the future for you, McFly. … or maybe you really believed Heidi’s account of frozen Jimmy Durante sperm and Mexican bionic noses? Poor Marty🤡🤓🤪

***

In reply to anonymous

But not funny coming from you ANONYMOUS, as you definitely are not a troll (in any of your identities)

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n reply to Heather.

Excuse me Heather? You have no idea what I care about, or what I think, unless you’re now a mind-reader. And obviously you would fail at that ….badly….

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In reply to Shlomo Finkelstein.

I’m not Scott, but hi to you, Shlomo aka Omar, the shit-slinging lawyer.

You’re the fuckwad who suddenly mentioned Whistler trips, and you’re the creep who quickly agreed that this retarded story must be real and that KK MUST be a criminal,…..oh BUT WAIT! Upon contemplation, maybe not. LMAO! Lawyer!?! No lawyer is that stupid “OMAR”.

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In reply to TLWR.

Another loser who obviously does not know shit from shinola. Hey TLWR it is not logical to not checks facts before you post and keep looking like a total idiot.

Anti-Flowers

Heather

In reply to Antwan.

Flowers doesn’t really care, she just wants to prove others wrong.

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The problem with you Flowers is your laying in wait for me to post so you can go after me. You don’t seem to care what the subject matter is. Please stalk someone who appreciates you.

Kipper

In reply to Heather.

Flowerpot could not care less about the truth. Quit wasting precious time with a fool.

Duke

In reply to Flowers

You must not read you own crap. Troll away delusional one

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Reply was to the idiot hypocrite flowerpot

Marty

Flowerpot is example one of fictional bullshit

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Shut the hell up flowerpot= lalalal land nut. Gary just took your crap and shoved them up your ass. Hope he didn’t hit your NXIVM brand scar on the way up.

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I wasn’t sure which one to put Zeke in… Scott or Flowers

Zeke

Obviously the rest. The stupid bitch is a product of Scooter’s vivid imagination. If you ever take time to read a Flowers=TLWR post you would realize it is Scooter Johnson as only he is that delusional

***

Now wasn’t that fun? Or as one commenter, with the moniker TB, said, “I hope I aspire a counter culture because some of ya’ll are assholes.”

I hope he didn’t mean me.