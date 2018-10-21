The ‘fingering cult’, OneTaste, closes centers, shifts recruiting for possible sex trafficking online





The fingering cult called OneTaste, which teaches a masturbation practice called “orgasmic meditation,” is closing its U.S. locations and will no longer host in-person masturbation classes or masturbation gatherings.





Frank Report and Artvoice have published several articles on this cult which likes to recruit attractive women and virtually pimp them out to well-to-do men. In the OneTaste cult, the men are called strokers and they start their so-called “orgasmic meditation” practice by wearing rubber gloves and inserting their finger inside the clitoris of the prostitute or strokee.





Men pay as much as $60,000 per year to be members of this cult – which may be engaged in illegal sex trafficking.





What looks like predatory multilevel marketing, where young women and some men work for less than minimum wage for the company is part of their cult-like operations. Women seemingly trapped in the cult are fingered for as long as 5 hours per week- in three 15 minute sessions per day – with more than one man doing the fingering.





Women are also taught to give blow jobs to men for as long as 60 minutes at a time and told that this is for their – the woman’s pleasure.







“There’s a clitoris in your throat,” said Joanna Van Vleck, director of outreach. “Once you reach it, you can suck a cock for an hour.” The key profit model for the cult is that attractive younger women become, in effect, prostitutes, but get no pay for it. The cult itself gets as much as $10,000 per month to place a woman in a man’s or an older couple’s home – where she will be exploited for sexual purposes and receive almost none of the money.









A well-to-do older man [above] can learn the spiritual teachings of OneTaste. For $10,000 per month, he can rent a strokee [below] to finger and do other orgasmic practices to advance higher consciousness.





Sex slave or orgasmic coach?





Disguised as new age sexual wellness teachings, the women who are prostituted actually have to pay to take more courses and learn to become coaches. Whatever little money they earn from recruiting is readily absorbed by the cost of more courses.





In effect, the women – and some men – who wind up fingering older, well-to-do women – essentially become indentured servants. Always performing sexual activities with various clients and with each other [to keep them sexually addicted] and always working off the cost of more courses.





Up until now, OneTaste did most of their recruiting for new members at free introductory classes where cult members would describe the masturbation practices as something spiritual. Then, for those who were interested, they would sell a $500 course where one or more woman would be fingered in public.

The fingering is often done in groups and the 'research partners' switch around with each other.

The fingering is often done in groups and the ‘research partners’ switch around with each other.





From there, the pressure grows intense for cult members to get newcomers to take more fingering courses.





Attractive young women and men – who do not have any money – the heart of the cult – are invited to live in the centers in communal lifestyle – where the women are fingered three times daily and trained to accept having different men invade their bodies with rubber gloves in the name of spirituality.





The stroker with his rubber glove fingers the strokee for 15 minutes. Both have to pay the cult for this spiritual teaching





OneTaste has denied allegations that the closure of its recruitment centers was related to the recent bad publicity it has gotten in Bloomberg News, Artvoice and Frank Report.





Their three U.S. locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York City – where cult members, both male and female, live and where women are fingered constantly – will stop offering courses or events. Their London center also no longer offers classes.





OneTaste is shifting their recruiting and possible sex trafficking to lure in people through internet sales “to bring the world of Orgasmic Meditation (OM) online for a global audience.”





Many cult members who live in the commune centers are expected to be relocated to the cult’s headquarters on a remote stretch of land in California’s Anderson Valley.





Once there, the cult members cannot easily leave and can remain there awaiting assignments.





Paying customers can come and purchase courses on how to pleasure women and the cult provides women to be pleasured. Young attractive women – who are constantly pressured to take more classes – are told to get men who they are being fingered by [and having sex with] to pay for their classes.





The women wind up getting little or none of the money the men pay for their sexual encounters. The constant masturbation of the women is believed to be meant to get them addicted to sex. Studies have been done that demonstrate that excessive orgasms create a confused state of mind that makes women less competent to make rational decisions.





The OneTaste teaching – that woman should welcome being fingered by all kinds of strange men – especially those they are not attracted to – is believed to facilitate profit margins for the greedy cult leader by helping usher the women into a virtual world of prostitution where cult women can be rented to well-to-do men or couples.





OneTaste denies it is in the sex trafficking business and says its fingering practice, which members call “OM,” helps women connect with their bodies and with their intuition, while teaching men to be more sensitive to a woman’s needs.





OneTaste was founded in 2004 and has made millions selling the masturbation classes, charging big money to teach men and women coaching programs – which essentially sell masturbation classes and offer $30,000 retreats where men and women can go to finger and be fingered while being told this is all about spiritual teachings associated with OM.









At a huge cost...

At a huge cost…

OneTaste founder Nicole Daedane has come up with a fanciful story that an enlightened Buddhist monk met her at a party and taught her the fingering technique that brings higher consciousness. Daedone – who was fingered right on the spot – vowed to take it out to the world – for a hefty fee.









OneTaste, in true cult-like tradition, pushes members to leave their family, spend every dime they have on more courses and then go into debt – to serve the mission.





After a spate of bad publicity, OneTaste is finding it hard to recruit – for people go online and find out about the shady side of this orgasmic cult. OneTaste leaders have been known to tell lower-ranking women and men to have sex with each other and with customers, to help with class sales – in the name of spiritual growth – while leaders rake in millions.





OneTaste has a compound in a remote area in California’s Anderson Valley that is owned by Anjuli Ayer, the chief executive officer of the cult, where cult member stay and pay to be trained to be essentially prostitutes. There they are trained, then moved out to locations, where men and couples pay for a young women’s attendance at their house for a month – at the rate of $10,000.





“Our mission remains the same, and we’re hard at work to develop our online offerings and to build a better company for our customers and employees,” OneTaste said in a statement on its website.





Founder, Nicole Deadone – who purportedly sold the company – is believed to be still closely associated with it – and derives money from its teachings and licensing the tech.









Reportedly, Russian and Turkish men may be involved and international sex trafficking is rumored to be the possible future of OneTaste – especially with US law enforcement looking seriously at domestic sex trafficking, this may be a wise move for the leaders of the fingering cult – if they hope to avoid federal indictments.









Founder Nicole Daedone claims she is a spiritual teacher - rather a Vanguard of the “slow sex movement” - one that places emphasis on women’s pleasure. She teaches - for a high fee – advanced lessons on sexuality and offers women and men a chance to pay to become coaches and recruit others into the cult to learn more of her sublime teachings.

Founder Nicole Daedone claims she is a spiritual teacher – rather a Vanguard of the “slow sex movement” – one that places emphasis on women’s pleasure. She teaches – for a high fee – advanced lessons on sexuality and offers women and men a chance to pay to become coaches and recruit others into the cult to learn more of her sublime teachings.





Deadone said her fingering cult is meant to “free women from sexual inequality and collective female trauma,” and hopes OneTaste will “go into the belly of the beast and begin to heal this trauma about misused sexuality”.





A stroker with his rubber glove and the strokee. In order to lead women to enter the world of sex slavery - the woman [Strokee] lays naked from the waist down, legs spread eagle, on pillows with a blanket over her. The man (stroker) sits fully clothed in front of her. He puts one finger from his gloved hand at the entrance of her vagina and uses another finger to stroke the upper left quadrant of the clitoris up and down for a timed 15 minutes. The stroker and strokee are called Research Partners. During the fingering, the man verbalizes the physical details of what he sees taking place with her body parts and the woman speaks to him about what it is she’s experiencing.





A stroker with his rubber glove and the strokee. In order to lead women to enter the world of sex slavery – the woman [Strokee] lays naked from the waist down, legs spread eagle, on pillows with a blanket over her. The man (stroker) sits fully clothed in front of her. He puts one finger from his gloved hand at the entrance of her vagina and uses another finger to stroke the upper left quadrant of the clitoris up and down for a timed 15 minutes. The stroker and strokee are called Research Partners. During the fingering, the man verbalizes the physical details of what he sees taking place with her body parts and the woman speaks to him about what it is she’s experiencing.





Daedone, quoted on OneTaste’s Twitter page, says, “Orgasm is the best teacher I know for how to be human.”

They are not necessarily alone. This is done at group gatherings where Research partners are paired then separate to stroke and be stroked by other research partners.

Many of the women trapped in the fingering cult have a history of trauma and are going through vulnerable times in their lives. OneTaste claims their sex practices are therapeutic, religious, ethical, spiritual and necessary in our world right now.

OneTaste published a video of this strokee [above] where she lauds OneTaste.

https://youtu.be/sASegwoCaUY

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How many young women has Nicole Daedone brought into sex slavery? How many men has she charged tens of thousands of dollars so that they could finger women?





Men fingering women is one of the practices of OneTaste

Rachel gets bottomless as Eli prepares to put on his rubber glove and finger her.

Here is a video of Rachel and Eli practicing Oming…

















