The Grifter’s Code — in tribute to Vanguard

Thanks to a former NXIVM member for submitting this:

THE GRIFTER’S CODE

1. Take. Always.

He was your Vanguard - lest we forget.

2. A mark is just a source of money.

Clare and Sara Bronfman.

3. When a mark shows herself, take her for all you can.

She's been skiing high wide and handsome for many a year. But the worm has turned.

4. When a mark has nothing left to take, move on to the next mark.

For Barbara Bouchey, Keith Raniere was a special kind of boyfriend and their days in Nxivm were like Camelot.

5. Risk is part of the game; unnecessary risk is not.

Keith may not have invented the internet but he did invent Consumers' Buyline. And wearing fashionable sweaters.

6. If taking from a mark will expose you to unnecessary risk, move on. Your ability to grift again tomorrow comes first.

Vanguard is his name. He leads NXIVM.

7. Never let a mark get wise to you, even after the fact.

Keith Raniere seems to have ghost written two very nice letters for Clare Bronfman and Edgar Boone on the topic he loves to write about most: himself.

8. Never undermine another grifter’s con. Payback is a bitch.

9. There are plenty of fish in the sea.

Emiliano Salinas [green t shirt] dances for his master Keith Raniere.

10. If the sea runs out of fish, set sail for new seas.

Nancy [Prefect] Salzman cuts the ribbon opening up the Mexico NXIVM center. Alex Betancourt [l] and Emiliano Salinas [R].

.

11. Short cons generally pay off small. Use them for quick takes only

Keith Raniere hired actor Eddie Albert to be a spokesperson for Consumers;' Buyline.

12. Long cons generally pay off big. This is where the action is.

Pictures of a DOS slave’s brand, outlining the initials of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack. Mack, pictured right.

13. There is no misery, strife or tragedy, a grifter cannot or should not be willing to exploit.

The brand with the initials of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack.

14. Other people’s problems are other people’s problems.

Vanguard

15. Other people’s problems that you create are other people’s problems.

16. A grifter should never settle for a piece of the pie when he can get the whole pie.

Of these three actresses, only Nicki Clyne stood up to make her position clear. Kristin Kreuk downplayed her role in NXIVM and Grace Park tried to avoid any mention of her role whatsoever.

17. There may be interests that align, but there are no permanent partnerships. Partners always turn on you.

Emiliano Salinas embraces his then worshipful master Keith Raniere. Later, Salinas abandoned the hero, leaving him to his sad fate all alone.

18. A well-played con is a well-played con. Show respect when you see one

I think therefore I am Vanguard.

19. Once caught, the cops won’t let you go. Don’t get caught

Keith Raniere sitting inside a Mexican police vehicle on March 26, 2018. It is our last known photograph of the Vanguard. Treasure it.

20. If you get sent up for a stretch, find a new town once you’re free. A known grifter can’t run cons in a town that knows him.

Not a real photo of Keith Raniere but his soon-to-be future reality.. Prison

21. There’s a sucker in every room. If, after 30 minutes, you’re still trying to figure out who it is, chances are it’s you.

Miss Mack [left] formerly ate as she pleased and drank alcoholic beverages. After becoming a follower of Mr. Raniere she requires his permission to imbibe. Mr. Raniere has guided her into a 500 calorie diet.

22. Always have an alibi.

The Dalai Lama bows before Keith Alan Raniere, leader of Nxivm.

23. Always have a scapegoat.

Allison Mack walks out of court. She has been charged with sex trafficking and forced labor conspiracy.

24. Always be ready to take.

Nancy Salzman AKA Prefect and Keith Raniere AKA Vanguard.

25. Take. Always.

Keith Raniere said, "He who has the most joy wins."