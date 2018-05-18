Stats for Frank Report – 1.9 million Jan. 1 – May 17, 2018

Stats for Frank Report:

Page Views to date 2018: 1,976,679

Total 3,183,715 views since Dec. 2015 when Frank Report started covering NXIVM.

April 2018: 978,863 page views.

May 2018 to date: 447,283.

By country 2018 [below]

Months and Years

JanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDecTotal2015























2,902

2,902

2016

21,088

15,379

5,075

2,411

2,589

2,626

3,268

3,201

2,296

3,306

2,330

2,863

66,432

2017

2,945

3,541

3,352

2,093

3,078

79,535

77,624

97,468

127,540

231,729

336,520

181,352

1,146,777

2018

131,876

81,002

328,587

978,863

447,283





















1,967,611

June 2017 I broke the DOS branding and blackmail story, the site got a spike.

October 2018, the New York Times confirmed my DOS story; the site got another spike.

The arrest of Raniere in March 2018, gave the site another boost for it confirmed what I predicted: Raniere would go down.

April 2018. Allison Mack’s arrest gave the site another boost. I was first to identify her as co conspirator #1 and predicted her arrest nearly a month before it happened.