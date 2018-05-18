Stats for Frank Report – 1.9 million Jan. 1 – May 17, 2018
Stats for Frank Report:
Page Views to date 2018: 1,976,679
Total 3,183,715 views since Dec. 2015 when Frank Report started covering NXIVM.
April 2018: 978,863 page views.
May 2018 to date: 447,283.
By country 2018 [below]
Months and Years
JanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDecTotal2015
2,902
2,902
2016
21,088
15,379
5,075
2,411
2,589
2,626
3,268
3,201
2,296
3,306
2,330
2,863
66,432
2017
2,945
3,541
3,352
2,093
3,078
79,535
77,624
97,468
127,540
231,729
336,520
181,352
1,146,777
2018
131,876
81,002
328,587
978,863
447,283
1,967,611
June 2017 I broke the DOS branding and blackmail story, the site got a spike.
October 2018, the New York Times confirmed my DOS story; the site got another spike.
The arrest of Raniere in March 2018, gave the site another boost for it confirmed what I predicted: Raniere would go down.
April 2018. Allison Mack’s arrest gave the site another boost. I was first to identify her as co conspirator #1 and predicted her arrest nearly a month before it happened.