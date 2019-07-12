The Feds Had the Goods on Allison Mack

By Actaeon

Heidi wrote some thing about Allison Mack in her defense that I take exception with:

Allison “hails from a show biz family…”

What? Her father is an opera singer. Associated with the LA Philharmonic, I believe.

“Show biz family” makes it sound like her parents are desperate impresarios and she grew up living in a succession of seedy residential motels, one missed rent payment away from being homeless.

Her mother’s house– which provided security for Ally’s bail– is valued at a cool $5 million. Evidently, she grew up in a highly cultured, well-to-do, stable family.

If there’s any evidence that she was pressured into acting as a kid, I’d like to see it; as far as I know, it was always her dream to be an actor, and she got to live her dream.

“Her lack of education”

She’s a high school graduate. This came out in open court during her allocution.

If she never went to college, that was her choice; she certainly had every opportunity.

When Smallville ended, she had plenty of time on her hands. Filming only took part of the year anyway. She most certainly had the money; she made millions in her decade long run with that network show.

Instead, she chose to follow her guru, Keith Raniere, for her path to wisdom. Not that a college education helps keep people from being naive fools. They don’t teach common sense at university.

“Her trusting, kind nature”

I think that’s Chloe, the character she played on Smallville. The Ally who forced her slaves to strip naked and photographed them, who told one of them she “had a nice cunt”, who mocked one of them for being upset at this cruel humiliation, who sneeringly told one of her slaves she had her “permission to enjoy it” after coercing her into having sex with Raniere – she does not seem at all kind to me. And the fact that she carefully, dutifully, and thoroughly collected blackmail materiel on her DOS slaves rather explodes the notion that she was at all trusting.

“Ally’s need to please”

She certainly didn’t feel any need to please her slaves, though. Didn’t have any compassion for them, no fellow feeling. Sure, she wanted to please her lord and master, her love, her guru and friend, Keith. He could do things for her. He mattered to her. Her need to please seems to have been awfully selective. And selfish.

“A child star, she’s been “role-playing’… her entire life”

She did these two things on set. I think she knew the difference between being on set and real life. Again, Allison Mack is not Chloe (She wrote an article for the Huffington Post on this very subject). I’ve seen this kind of special pleading for actors before.

“Oh, they’re different, they aren’t allowed to be normal people, they’re so sensitive, poor dears.”

No, I don’t buy it. Everybody’s special, everybody’s got an excuse. Some actors are miserable, some are drunks, some can’t cope. Just like the regular population.

“Ally is still DEFENSELESS against … stone-throwing”

What stone-throwing?

“Ally” confessed to two felony racketeering counts. She’s guilty. She admitted she did what she’s accused of. You want her to turn around and sue people for defamation?

Good luck with that, Ally.

Ally’s publicist has pulled the former actress from her Rolodex. Ally’s calls will not be returned. Ally is in no position to demand retractions or rebuttals, and she will be charging no-one with defamation.

Ally has other things to occupy her mind, like how she will survive the next few years in prison.

“Ally is … taking the fall just as she was … set up to do…”

Taking the fall? For whom? Raniere? He’s going to prison too, likely for the rest of his life.

Nobody took the fall for him, he took it himself. Fell right on his face. Au contraire, our Ally got off rather lightly, considering.

The Feds had her on the extremely serious charge of sex trafficking. They let her plead guilty on two lesser counts and mercifully dropped the big charge.

I think this is just, since Mack probably poses no threat to the public. She had no prior brushes with the law and isn’t the massive asshole Raniere is.

“Why Ally? What about the others?” argument.

Lots of reasons.

First, the criminal’s complaint that other people do worse and get away with it is specious.

It’s best answered with “because you got caught, dumbass.”

The Feds had the goods on Miss Mack, either through ill-luck or her own stupidity in preserving cell phone records and audio of her discussing torture-branding ceremonies with her criminal mastermind friend and guru.

Maybe because she was late getting on the plea-deal bus (and that was her own damn fault). Or maybe it’s just because she was such a valuable lieutenant in Raniere’s criminal enterprise, and central to DOS, the core of the rotten apple that was Nxivm.