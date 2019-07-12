Allison Mack Is a Sadist

Editor’s Note: As Allison Mack’s scheduled sentencing date draws nearer – it is now less than 60 days away [September 11th] – there have been a number of readers who have chosen to post on Frank Report concerning her culpability in the Nxivm slave-trafficking and racketeering enterprise. These posts range from Allison is a 100 percent victim to Allison is 100 percent criminal. The following post leans toward the latter.

By Bobbi Joe

It’s understandable that Allison Mack could be deemed a victim of Keith Raniere, but that doesn’t excuse or dismiss her behavior.

She bought into his version of Utopia, and she was happy to be close to the “king”.

For a moment, get on the Utopian train with her. Imagine who Allison Mack would be if KR’s version of reality had actually occurred?

She’s already shown the kind of “slavemaster” she would be on a minor level. Can you imagine her with 100 slaves…? 200…?

Would she somehow develop a kinder, gentler way to manipulate her slaves into having sex with the “king”?

What happens to collateral when the “king” gets tired of magnified labia shots, and bullshit incest stories?

The brainwashing put her in the position(s) to make choices that a normal life wouldn’t have to consider, but it didn’t make her become a sadist! She did that by herself! Her style, her flavor!

These people took a few courses in self-help and were inspired by “changing the world” with this ideology. At what point on the path to enlightenment (with “the most ethical man in the world”) does it require you to sub-humanize others? Whether it’s using them as a “fuck toy” or cleaning your house and running errands, it’s all still “using”, unless there’s a fair exchange, and goes against the “we are one”, kumbaya of the new age.

How on earth does holding someone hostage with collateral become a tool for enlightenment?

They will cry, faint and have breakdowns…too bad, so sad… These reactions are because they KNEW it was wrong and they didn’t listen to themselves! They put ALL their faith in a sociopath’s basket and became the worst versions of themselves. Now it’s time to pay the piper. After all, as Keith Raniere taught in his mission statement for Nxivm, there are no victims, right?

This government exhibit in the case of US v Keith Raniere is nothing less than his mission statement. It was once confidential - to be read only by those who took Nxivm courses. They signed confidentiality agreements to never reveal its precious wisdom. Note that the first of his glorious statements is that "there are no ultimate victims." This means that for those who follow the lordly one, such as Allison and, of course, Keith himself, they are not victims. They can choose not to be victims.

This government exhibit in the case of US v Keith Raniere is nothing less than his mission statement. It was once confidential – to be read only by those who took Nxivm courses. They signed confidentiality agreements to never reveal its precious wisdom. Note that the first of his glorious statements is that “there are no ultimate victims.” This means that for those who follow the lordly one, such as Allison and, of course, Keith himself, they are not victims. They can choose not to be victims.

MK10ART - From Slave Master to Straight Jacket

MK10ART – From Slave Master to Straight Jacket





The fabulous MK10Art's depiction of Allison Mack reflecting on her threesome with Keith and Dani.

MK10Art’s depiction of Allison Mack reflecting on her threesome with Keith and Dani.

This painting by MK0ART was originally banned by Instagram.

This previously banned by Instagram painting by MK10ART shows Allison sitting before her handsome, noble Vanguard.





Sketch by MK10ART. Poem Allison and Keith - Loving You Has Made Me Bananas by P.K. Cashmere -- Oh, your orange sash matches your prison outfit; Allison photographed her labia before branding; Vanguard has the word salad blues; Loving you has made me bananas; Oh, you branded your pussy that evening; While I was vomiting my 100 calorie miracle noodles meal; I asked Dr. Roberts for iodine; But I dined all alone; Oh, your orange sash matches your prison outfit; You have a beautiful cunt, Michele; let me brand it; Vanguard has the word salad blues; Loving him has made me bananas

Sketch by MK10ART. Poem Allison and Keith – Loving You Has Made Me Bananas by P.K. Cashmere — Oh, your orange sash matches your prison outfit; Allison photographed her labia before branding; Vanguard has the word salad blues; Loving you has made me bananas; Oh, you branded your pussy that evening; While I was vomiting my 100 calorie miracle noodles meal; I asked Dr. Roberts for iodine; But I dined all alone; Oh, your orange sash matches your prison outfit; You have a beautiful cunt, Michele; let me brand it; Vanguard has the word salad blues; Loving him has made me bananas