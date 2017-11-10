Rosa Laura as a DOS slave has made a vow to do anything Vanguard tells her to do.

Rosa Laura Junco believes in hot iron branding of women.

Frank Report has obtained a text from DOS slave Rosa Laura Junco. It was sent to her DOS slave, Pam Arstikaitis.

Rosa Laura Junco is the daughter of the famous publisher in Mexico, Alejandro Junco de la Vega. Mr. Junco has been called the Rupert Murdoch of Mexico. He has lavished wealth upon his daughter and she lives in a mansion in Clifton Park, living without the necessity of working as common people do. She, therefore, has plenty of time to promote the mission of Keith Raniere.

Frank Report previously identified her as a DOS slave, and in a text to one of her own DOS slaves, Pam Arstikaitis, Rosa Laura Junco, daughter of the biggest media tycoon in Mexico, explains the value of human pubic branding:

Here’s more data re: branding About the branding: It is a symbol that she will hold herself higher than her body. It is part of being willing to be humiliated around our pride – so we can be free of our false image and truly fee of soul and spirit. Branding is a constant reminder of keeping ourselves humble and not prideful – pride limits who we are and keeps the fear in place. We’re meant to come to love and cherish our brand – as a constant reminder of a life other than petty suffering – true love – true freedom – and our commitment to be on that path forever – which assures us we’ll get there!!

Rosa Laura Junco is not only an eloquent spokesperson for the blackmail and branding schemes of Keith Raniere, she is enamored with his mini society, built around his Executive Success Programs [ESP].

The other day, Chris Burbs ran into Rosa Laura Junco and Chelsea Brown-Fernandez at Uncommon Grounds. Rosa Laura was with Chelsea Brown-Fernandez and was explaining ESP to the younger woman.

Chelsea is married to Adrian Fernandez, a longtime follower of Keith Raniere.

As reported by Mr. Burbs, Rosa Laura explained:

ESP is a microcosm of the world. There is good and bad. But we have the intent to acknowledge our deficiencies. Ethics has to be where you are at and you strive. But you have to accept each other.”

Speaking of ethics, a letter from a previous DOS slave to Rosa Laura Junco and others paints a different picture of the noble deed of branding and collecting blackmail-worthy material, called collateral, to ensure silence of the slaves.

In the letter, dated September 17, 2017 a DOS slave wanted her collateral back and wanted out of DOS. The letter reads in part:



