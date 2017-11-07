Omar and Edgar’s brother, Ricardo Boone, killed 21-year old in drunken drive, fled Mexico, captured by US agents

It is not well known perhaps, but worth noting:

Ricardo Boone Sabag, the brother of top ranking ESP members, Edgar Boone Sabag and Omar Boone Sabag, was sentenced in 2002 to five years in prison for his part in a 1999 drunk driving accident that took the life of a 21 year old woman.

Ricardo was 28 years old at the time of the accident.

Driving in his Mercedes at 2:30 am on a Saturday morning, his car crossed seven lanes and jumped two ridges to cause a head on collision with another car. It killed Edith Alejandra Rodríguez Solísa and injured five others.

Among the five injured, one reportedly had to learn to tie shoelaces again, another left a promising medical career, and one hanged herself with a power cable.

Ricardo was convicted of manslaughter. He paid damages to victims and their families and remained free as he exhausted legal appeals.

Just before Ricardo was to report to prison, he slipped across the border into the US. An international manhunt ensued that involved the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Mexican police and Interpol.

Ricardo, living off family’s wealth, hid out in a lavish high-rise apartment overlooking Lake Michigan along the Gold Coast of Chicago.





His downfall came when his wealthy father, Ricardo Boone Menchaca, boarded a flight to Chicago. Mexican authorities had been tailing the father and alerted U.S. agents who tailed him to his son’s door.

Ricardo’s capture in April 2003, made headlines in Monterrey. Many in the public thought the Mexican government would protect Ricardo because of his elite family’s status.

Ricardo spent a few months in an American jail waiting for extradition, and was morally exhibited as an individual from a corrupt family who, with money and influence, got around going to jail.

In Mexico he paid a $2,500 fine and avoided jail in Mexico.

His fleeing from Mexico was the smartest move Ricardo ever did.

According to officials with the Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Chicago, Ricardo had received an H-1B visa for skilled workers. It is unclear who sponsored him.

Next to Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman, Edgar Boone is the highest ranking ESP member. although he appears to have been retired. He is the only person with the rank of Blue Sash. Omar Boone heads the Monterrey Center and is a High Rank [Green Sash, Edge; No Stripes].

Their mother, Perla Sabag de Boone, is said to be a member of ESP and a coach.

Ricardo married María José Casas Ortiz in 2015.

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Fotografo: Erick Pozos - www.erickpozos.com

Jimena Garza, Omar Boone, Edgar Boone, Ricardo Boone, Perla Sabag, and Ricardo Boone Menchaca.

Fotografo: Erick Pozos - www.erickpozos.com

Ricardo and bride Maria

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The names of the injured were Bernardet Cañamar Cantú, 21, María Eugenia Manrique Bortoni, 22; Karen Luna Valdez, 21; Gabriela Martínez Celis, 21,;and Blanca Patricia González Garza, 21.

Edith Alejandra Rodríguez Solís, 21 died from the impact of the vehicle driven by Ricardo Boone Sabag.