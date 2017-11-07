Frank Report’s new Mexican Correspondent, Cocó Wash, weighs in on NXIVM pricing and the poor in Mexico

Frank Report welcomes our new Mexican correspondent, Miss Cocó Wash. She will be writing regularly on the doings in Mexico of ESP.

By Cocó Wash

How many times will we have to read, again and again, ‘Tonight Emiliano Salinas tells the truth?’

The truth about what?

When asked if women have been marked as cows with a hot iron, he always deviates from the question, or answers something else that is not associated with what they are really asking.

It is rehearsed and pre-announced both what they are going to ask, and what he is going to answer.

Why not answer with the truth then?

What is more shameful, in reality, is that all his faithful followers, who love him because he is “Emiliano Salinas” proudly publish through social networks that he will announce the truth about everything.

“The truth will set you free” and although this phrase is well known, we know that this organization wants to have people imprisoned, so the truth will never be announced.

Free it is not. Because they live locked in a group that does not socialize with the outside, because nobody understands them, they are not there in that place yet (outsiders), or they lack growth to understand, or they do not have the tools to be able to socialize with them.

The people who are outside are afraid to speak; they are afraid because they know that if they talk, they stay outside, outside the circle of trust, out of all logical “integrity”.

They will no longer be able to pay for having friends, because they would be left out of the logical society and we all know that to belong in ESP, you have to pay.

The ESP course is designed to help humanity and society, but the reality is that its cost is out of context for any salary of any regular Mexican family.

An average minimum wage in Mexico is 80.04 Mexican pesos per day. This, if it is divided by the price of the dollar to date 19.4 are 4.12 dollars per day average per person.

Which gives us a 30 day average salary of 123.77 USD; the ESP course has a cost of $3,000, USD which would take a minimum wage person in Mexico 24.39 months to pay for this course, a course that is designed to help humanity.

If it were designed to help all humanity, do you not believe it would be more affordable or accessible to all social classes? What is the idea then, of the course?

A Jness Track can cost up to $25,000 USD. Can you imagine this? It would take a person with the Mexican minimum wage income, 5,681 days to pay for this course, that is 15 years (without eating, without paying rent, water, light, food, internet, etc.).

Is this giving and receiving with integrity?

The most unfortunate thing is that there are people who are indebted to NXIVM for taking all the courses invented by this supposed genius whom they praise.

Human pain, Mobius, Jness, and many more which I do not remember the names.

More than personal growth, we could say that it is designed for the growth of laundered money of Vanguard and its followers. This company has been scamming people for more than 15 years.

In Mexico, 8000 people have gone through the courses, which has generated $24 million dollars, that is, $1.6 million USD per year. And the taxes where are they? Would they show us the tax returns? And the other $24 million from the USA for the 16,000 people who have taken the course? Not counting Jness, Jness track, Rainbow, Human Pain, SOP, Mobius, and NXIVMs University to be proctor in two years that has a cost of $5,000 USD per month.

How unfortunate it is to know that people do not see this and are still there day by day selling their souls to the devil thinking that they are with God.