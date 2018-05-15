Test your knowledge – Take the Human Trafficking Quiz!

By Christine Marie

Due to common myths promoted in the media and in our culture, most people are misinformed about what qualifies as human trafficking. Therefore, most people could not identify a survivor of human trafficking.

How much do YOU know about what qualifies as human trafficking, especially when it comes to situations that do not involve foreigners or movement? Before you assume that human trafficking could never happen to you or someone you love, test your knowledge.

Click here to take the test!