How Allison Mack Tried to Persuade Other Celebrities to Join NXIVM

By Kristina White

Today, the involvement of “Smallville” star Allison Mack in NXIVM, which is now more often called a “cult” than “a company whose mission is to raise human awareness, foster an ethical humanitarian civilization, and celebrate what it means to be human”, is much discussed.

The actress was accused of recruiting women slaves to the community, which were “exploited, both sexually and for their labor”. However, Allison also tried to persuade some of her colleagues to join NXIVM. And we are going to talk about that right now.

Why Celebrities Were Important for Keith Raniere and His Company?

We all know that by inviting a celebrity to an advertising campaign, you have more chances to attract attention to your business and products. The famous faces help to sell more. And that was the main reason why it was important for NXIVM to have followers among celebrities. We know that among famous members of the company were Nicki Clyne, Kristin Kreuk and Grace Park.

Though the names of the celebrities weren’t used in NXIVM pamphlets, people could see their faces in group photos and so, the advertising worked pretty well. One of the members of the cult shared: “I definitely think they [celebrities] were used as a marketing tool to create validity for what we were doing”.

When the celebrities started to join NXIVM, the dynamic of the group culture changed a lot. More and more young women, artists and simply rich and influential people became members and influenced other people to join them.

What Celebrities Were Invited to NXIVM?

Clearly, we don’t know how many famous people were invited to the group, however, some Allison’s attempts were public, for instance in case with Emma Watson. Also, some celebrities told about the offers to become NXIVM members themselves.

Emma Watson





In 2016, Mack tried to contact Emma Watson via Twitter 3 times. She chose the Harry Potter star maybe because of her social activity. Emma is a well-known advocate for human rights and gender equality.

“@EmWatson I’m a fellow actress like yourself & involved in an amazing women’s movement I think you’d dig. I’d love to chat if you’re open” – such was a message, sent to Watson by Allison Mack in the hope to make her one of the members of NXIVM.

Samia Shoaib





Samia Shoaib and Allison Mack got acquainted in 2013 at an audition, after which Allison sent “frantic” emails to her colleague. Samia told: “I wish I could tell you alarm bells went off, but they really didn’t. She was a very sweet girl”.

Allison wanted Shoaib to join a NXIVM-affiliated group of “a bunch of women … we share our experiences and support each other”, but the actress found her attempts desperate and never agreed for the offer.

Kelly Clarkson





In 2013, Allison Mack tried to get in touch with singer Kelly Clarkson. She tweeted at Clarkson: “I heard through the grapevine that you’re a fan of Smallville. I’m a fan of yours as well! I’d love to chat sometime”.

The singer never answered to Mack. However, one of her fans answered after Mack’s arrest: “Dear 5 years ago Kelly, DON’T! Love, Max”.

Catherine Oxenberg’s Daughter





Catherine Oxenberg, the star of “Dynasty”, shared that she and her daughter, India, attended one of the NXIVM meetings in 2011, believing that it was a self-help and female empowerment-based meeting.

Catherine refused to join the program, but her daughter got interested in it. She spent much money on the classes while her mother tried not to interfere. But she did intervene after one of her close friends, who had been involved with NXIVM, told her to save her daughter.

All in all, Allison Mack was released from federal custody on $5 million bail. She states that she is not guilty, but she still can get to prison after the court verdict. Many people consider Allison not only a recruiter, but also a victim of NXIVM. But many facts still remain unclear and much more truth will be revealed soon.