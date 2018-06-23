Szemkus ‘s story of Weiner, Abedin, Stormy Daniels, Schneiderman, connection to NXIVM sex cult continues to gain steam — Big League Politics publishes his account

While many readers doubt the truth of the story, Ben Szemkus’ narrative is gaining some momentum. Big League Politics sees Szemkus – the narrator of a story of a NXIVM mixer – as credible and his story plausible.

The story claims that Anthony Weiner, Huma Abedin, James Alefantis, Eric Schneiderman, and Stormy Daniels joined sex slaver and pedophile Keith Raniere, Allison Mack and the Bronfman heiresses, Clare and Sara, at a NXIVM party to recruit young women to be nannies for children.

Big League Politics’ Patrick Howley writes:

“Ben Szemkus details an experience he had at a 2007 NXIVM party in Hamden, Connecticut. Szemkus, an independent citizen, testifies that he saw porn star Stormy Daniels, and Clinton adviser Huma Abedin and Anthony Weiner.

“NXIVM is a Satanist sex cult that sees its leaders Keith Raniere and Allison Mack standing trial for human trafficking and child sex trafficking.

“’I attended a NXIVM Recruitment Party/Mixer in February 2007 in Hamden, Connecticut in which I met Stormy Daniels as Well as some High Powered Political Figures and NXIVM Founders, Major Supporters and Members. Here is a written statement detailing My experience that night,” writes Ben Szemkus, detailing that Yale University female students were in attendance at this party.’

“Transcripts from Szemkus’ account are presented below. He describes the party as being “The Belly of the Beast.”

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Sex Cult Party Guest: Stormy Daniels, Schneiderman, Huma, and Weiner Were All There



