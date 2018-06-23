Raniere – the first 100 days; Allison Mack has fat ankles, and Keith did not invent Hypno-Coin

Per my calculations, July 4th will represent Keith Raniere’s 100th day in federal captivity. It seems to me that deserves some sort of special recognition. Let’s start thinking about something appropriate.

It is funny – July 4th is Independence Day and many people can celebrate a new feeling of independence now that Raniere is caged. He was a dangerous animal.

Still on the loose is that other most dangerous creature Clare ‘Cruella’ Bronfman.

I guess it’s also not too early to start planning a series of articles for Vanguard Week.

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Allison Does Have Chunky Ankles

A battle has been brewing over whether Allison Mack has chubby ankles ever since Ben Szemkus described a party he attended with her in 2007. The pictures below, selected by John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt., show Allison does indeed have chubby ankles.

Schmidt writes, “My point is that Allison was BORN with unnaturally CHUBBY & THICK ankles and calves. Her calves and ankles are SUPER THICK for a woman and NOT DAINTY at all. Her calves are enormous, but her ankles are super thick for a woman also. She’s always had them. Even when she’s skinny she has them. It’s just bad genetics.

“The truth is that Ben got this fact about her right (and FormerNexian was proven WRONG)…..which only shows how badly some of you leftwingers hate Ben……to the point you need to LIE and MAKE SHIT UP to try and discredit him. 🙂

“Hang tough Ben. The leftwingers are clearly fuming that they can’t run you out of here and silence your speech. LOL. 🙂”

















Keith Did not Invent the Hypno-Coin

This came from a reader:

I enjoy reading your site. However, I wanted you know that a quick search (which I made given the novel style of the image) showed that the Hypo-coin has been around for quite some time and is sold through many, many comic and novelty vendors.

As I said, I enjoy reading your site so either 1) You may want to check submissions to ensure that their contributions do not invalidate your work or 2) it was included deliberately as part of the piece in an effort to sway your readers.

Once again, I enjoy your work and wonder why more people aren’t doing it, so I hope it wasn’t the latter. Also, I don’t want an editorial oversight to cause readers to doubt your content. No need to respond to this inquiry. Just some friendly insight.

Keep up the fight.





Reader claims Raniere did not invent Hypno-Coin.

So how come Nancy Salzman is in the advertisement?







