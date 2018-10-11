Sultan of Six Defends Kristin Kreuk

Sultan of Six – who has to date posted more than 400 comments on Frank Report – many of them in defense of Kristin Kreuk – offers this new defense of her.

It is a rebuttal to an earlier post by No Sympathy for Vanguard.

Sultan’s method of rebuttal is to post a portion of No Sympathy for Vanguard’s post, then refute it.

No Sympathy for Vanguard’s post is in bold, followed by Sultan of Six’s rebuttal:

Kristen Kreuk

– Notice how she carefully stated that she was 23 when she joined but left 5 years ago. She knows people can google her age and see she was in for 7 years, but she knows the majority of the social media world wouldn’t check and it doesn’t sound as long when you word it that way.

How would she know such a thing about the “majority of the social media world”? What in her statement implies she was in it for a short time? She said she joined when she was 23 and left about five years ago. Simple math tells a person to subtract 5 years from her age at which she made her statement and then subtract that from 23 to get the approximate length of time she spent in NXIVM. That’s elementary school level math. She took her first intensive in June of 2006 and was officially out around the start of 2013 according to her statement supported by Sarah Edmondson. That’s about 6.5 years she was involved with it. There’s also nothing in such a statement that suggests the depth or frequency of her involvement. That would have to be ascertained from an actual schedule of NXIVM related events, e.g., coursework, intensives, weekend get-togethers, etc., that she participated in.

– She goes on to deflect the accusations that were being made about her being in Raniere’s “inner circle” nor “recruited women as ‘sex slaves.’ She didn’t deny recruiting people into NXIVM, which is part of her job as a coach and has been seen through her videos and involvement in various programs aimed at recruiting.

That’s not “deflection”. That’s an outright denial.

Recruiting is part and parcel to all Multilevel Marketing (MLM) types businesses like NXIVM. That is the only way such businesses can turn a profit. Recruiting has nothing to do with being a coach. Being a coach has to do with the product or service they sell.

– She’s only denying to being part of Raniere’s harem or recruiting women directly into it. She claims that “During my time, I never experienced any illegal or nefarious activity.” Maybe she didn’t. But it doesn’t seem likely — since she was part of the Necker Island visit.

Non-sequitur. There has never been any substantiated evidence that the Necker Island visit resulted in anything illegal, nor that all of its participants knew of such activities even if they happened. The fact of the matter is, even John Tighe on his blog only stated that Kristin was going to help to “sell its [NXIVM’s] poison” in the Vancouver area, but never suggested or implied that she was doing or going to do anything illegal.

– Even if she wasn’t part of the inner circle, she still used her star power to recruit and coach people into the cult, and some of them might have ended up deeper into the cult or worse — they were turned into sex slaves.

Again, no evidence has been given as to the number of people she recruited, nor of anyone who may have been negatively impacted by such recruitment that can pass the slippery slope smell test as to her being the primary cause to such ramifications.

– She wraps it up with a message to those who were brave and exposed DOS… not EXP or NXIVM, she is singling DOS out as if that is the only thing that needed exposed. Sure, she says, she is “deeply disturbed and embarrassed to have been associated with NXIVM” and hopes for “justice for all those affected.”

What “other things” need to be exposed? Illegal activities? That would presuppose she has knowledge of them which she already denied. Just because you can’t believe that she doesn’t have such knowledge doesn’t mean she does. An argument from incredulity is logically fallacious, and simply being named in a lawsuit (which has been dismissed with prejudice) or that she participated in the Necker Island isn’t enough evidence to overcome that.

Some people would surely say that Vanguard had no interest in adding Kristin Kreuk to his harem or that, if she was still in the group, to have asked her be part of DOS.

– Now if Kreuk wanted to clear her name,

This presupposes that she has to do something more to clear her name than she already did in her statement.

– and bring justice to those affected, she could have continued by saying she would be happy to speak to law enforcement connected to the case and co-operate in any way she can. Say she doesn’t have any info that helps the trial, she would have truly cleared her name.

Why would she go public and tell the whole world that she’s speaking to law enforcement even if she was? That’s just a silly supposition.

– She could use her star power to lead the charge against NXIVM, encouraging others to leave the cult or testify against Raniere & Co. Instead, after that one comment,

Why would she “lead the charge” against NXIVM or testify against Raniere & Company if she herself didn’t experience anything illegal or nefarious?

– she refuses to answer any questions about NXIVM.

There could be plenty of reasons for that, one of which is that she was done with it a long time ago and she rightfully doesn’t want her name to be associated with the group anymore because it’s now become poison to anything it effectively touches.

– The truth is Kreuk was very close to the inner circle, with Mack, Clyne, Edmondson and the Bronfmans.

She is celebrity no matter how small of one somebody might subjectively think she is. That automatically gave her VIP status to knowing the alleged “inner circle”, whatever that phrase encompasses. That doesn’t make her a part of it, nor does it make her partner to any crimes or nefarious activities they committed. She’s only responsible for her own actions.

– All of who were part of the ‘inner circle’ and all DOS sex slaves.

Yeah so? Not all who were DOS slaves were part of the inner circle. And Kristin denies being part of the inner circle and she was gone from NXIVM before the secret DOS even formed so she could never have been a part of it.

– Sure DOS came around later, but the harem has always been there.

There’s nothing illegal about adults having sex.

– Which brings me to the thing that interests me most. Why did Kreuk leave? After 7 years of intensives, recruiting, coaching, trips to Necker Island, etc… what brought her to decide to leave?

You’ll have to ask her. Maybe she got all that she wanted out of it and wanted to focus on her career which then got more time consuming. Judging from the chronology of her career, that is exactly what happened.

Mark Vicente and Sarah Edmondson - standing - Mark Hildreth and Kristin Kreuk below.

Marc Vicente, Sarah Edmondson – both NXIVM center leaders – both of whom quit NXIVM rather publicly. Mark Hildreth and Kristin Kreuk – both believed to be out of NXIVM.

– My bet is that not only is Kreuk trying to keep it from hurting her acting career,

The only people who can hurt her career are herself and decision makers in the industry she has to deal with that may think that her participation in NXIVM while she was in it at the time may negatively impact their public perception as a company or the bottom line of any project she takes part in. They currently don’t seem to have any doubts or problems about it.

– but maybe they have collateral on her and she’s not willing to risk it.

Collateral is a DOS term.