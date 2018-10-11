Frank Report: The United Nations Of Blogs

One of the more intriguing aspects of Frank Report’s followers is that they literally come from all over the world. As of 8 pm today, for example, the site had already been visited by people from more than 75 countries.

Since its inception, Frank Report has actually been visited by people from 225 different countries (The United Nation recognizes slightly more than 240 countries and territories). During that same time period, Frank Report has also racked up well over 5 million views.

By the way, 2018 has been the most popular year for Frank Report since we started tracking visitors in December 2005.

From January 1 to October 10, Frank Report has had 4,093,809 page views.

2015: 2,902

2016: 66,432

2017: 1,146,777

2018 [to Oct. 10]: 4, 093,838

Total page views: 5,309,831

Although the three most dominant countries are, as would be expected, the United States, Canada, and Mexico, there are also a significant number of followers in other countries. The next top twenty-five after the Big Three are as follows:

• United Kingdom

• France

• Germany

• Australia

• Brazil

• Spain

• Belgium

• Netherlands

• Switzerland

• New Zealand

• Portugal

• Sweden

• Italy

• South Africa

• Colombia

• India

• Ireland

• Guatemala

• Singapore

• Philippines

• Israel

• Russia

• Norway

• Austria

• Hungary

And right after Hungary is none other than Fiji. Hmm…I wonder what’s going on in Fiji that has caused so many people there to visit Frank Report so often?

I share this information so that readers of Frank Report can have a better appreciation of who else is reading what they’re reading – and so that those who choose to comment on certain posts can better understand why I decided to start deleting any comments that are mean-spirited, obnoxious, or just totally off the topic of the post.

Hopefully, my deletion of those types of comments will be enough to keep the blog a place where people can openly share ideas and information without worrying that they’re going to be attacked for their opinions or subjected to a rant by someone who wants to use this space as a dumping ground for the toxic waste that runs around inside their head. If not, there’s always the “BLOCK” button – which I truly hope will not be necessary.

When I started the blog, I had no idea that it would grow to what it’s become. Nor it did ever occur to me that people from so many countries would be visiting the blog on a regular basis.

My sense is that the blog’s focus on NXIVM-related topics both helps and hurts its ability to attract visitors.

On the one hand, if you want to know what’s going on these days with NXIVM, Frank Report is a good place to go to find out.

On the other hand, at least at present, if you don’t have any interest in NXIVM, there’s probably little reason to visit the site.

In any event, Frank Report will continue reporting on items of interest to its readers. Which brings me to the question I was thinking about when I started writing this post: What are some of the other NXIVM-related topics that you, the readers, would like to see covered on this post?

I can’t promise I’ll be able to write about every topic suggested but I’ll at least take a look at every suggestion.

By my calculations, it will be at least 6 months – perhaps as long as 12 months – before Keith Raniere and his co-defendants go to trial. Between now and then, I plan to continue exposing everything I can about this wretched group of people and their brutal and inhumane treatment of others.

Thanks for reading Frank Report – and thanks even more to those who take the time to post thoughtful and provocative comments.

***

PS –A special “shout-out” to our readers from San Marino, Kiribati, St. Pierre & Miquelon, Burundi, Vatican City, the Central African Republic, St. Martin, the Heard & McDonald Islands, Chad, Guinea, and the Aland Islands.

I truly appreciate your interest and support.

The greyed-out areas are countries and territories that have no readers of the Frank Report.