Sultan: Mark Vicente, Sarah Edmondson and Frank Parlato aren’t heroes; Kristin Kreuk did not slither away from Nxivm – she left five years before everyone else!

Depiction of the noble defender of Kristin Kreuk, Sultan of Six

By Sultan of Six

In an earlier post, it was written on Frank Report that “Both [Sarah] Edmondson and [Mark] Vicente could have quietly slithered away like for example Kristin Kreuk.”

What a lame potshot. No wonder you selectively post anti-Kreuk articles and allow the trash that is posted against me and my origins. So much for your claims of seeking of justice.

Also, rolling my eyes at “slithered away”. Leaving five years before everyone else and before DOS even existed isn’t “slithering away”.

What about you Frank? Didn’t you too “slither away” with $1 million dollars more in your pocket for less than nine months worth of “work” until Clare attempted to get the authorities to throw you in jail because she said you stole it?

Mark and Sarah “fought” to take down the cult because they had to after they decided to stop the Vancouver and LA centers of NXIVM due to Sarah being branded.

Fighting back was their only recourse because they were facing criminal charges and the litigation machine of NXIVM due to Clare Bronfman. Just like you.

There aren’t any unselfish heroes involved in this NXIVM exposure drama including you.

But if there were a hero, it is Kristin Kreuk!