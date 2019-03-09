NXIVM #metoo!!! : Brave Kristin Kreuk virtue signals on International Women’s Day

Frank Report recently got this comment in response to an article by Sultan of Six:





By NXIVM #metoo!!!





Virtue signaller, d-list actress and NXIVM cult coach and recruiter, Kristin Kreuk has taken a courageous stand for “wimins rights” on International Women’s Day by finding the courage to retweet this tweet about Indian gang rape victim Phoolon Devi.







Rape victims in India must feel so grateful for Kristin Crook’s courage. The same women who stayed loyal to a pedophile even after being named in the same expose series that revealed his disgusting rape and pedophilia. The same woman who ignored the fact her friend, Allison Mack, who she recruited into NXIVM, was branding sex slaves above their vaginas and did nothing to help, instead, taking people’s hard earned wages to pretend to fight a pedophile rapist on taxpayer-funded television.





Kristin Kreuk is a Canadian taxpayer-funded actress, who served as a Nxivm coach and whose membership in Nxivm was used to recruit women. She plays a brave and outspoken lawyer who risks her career to fight a powerful group and a pedophile.

Taxpayer-funded actress Kristin Kreuk stars in Burden of Truth where she plays a lawyer who risks her career to confront evil men.

Kristin Kreuk tweeted support of a documentary about Phoolan Devi. What the promoters of the film fail to mention is that Phoolan Devi incited her gang of bandits [yes, she was a thief and robber - mostly of senior citizens and poor women] to murder some two dozen innocent men. Phoolan claimed that these men raped her. However, they never had a chance to stand trial. Based on her word alone, they were murdered by her gang. Yet her word as a brutal robber is hardly proof that they were guilty. It is odd that Kruek is promoting Phoolan Devi as an example for International Women's Day. Summary execution without a trial is taking the "Believe the woman" concept a little too far.

Kristin Kreuk retweeted the above on International Women’s Day.





Taxpayer-funded actress and virtue signaler Kristin Kreuk once again took to Twitter to fight for women victims as she retweeted a tweet promoting Phoolan Devi.

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