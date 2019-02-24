Sultan: Kristin Kreuk ranked with Canadian performers: Tatiana Maslany, Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams and Jim Carrey

Sultan is damn tired of carping critics of Canadian national treasure Kristin Kreuk.

By Sultan of Six

Why do you people diminish the accomplishments of others? What have you people done that is so worthy of pissing on others? What fills the list of accomplishments on your CV or resume?

It’s really sad.

Tatiana Maslany hails from the same land as heavenly Kristin Kreuk. [Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia].

Tatiana Maslany has won an Emmy for her performance on Orphan Black. She’s a Canadian actor who was on a Canadian TV series when she did it. It’s not out of the realm of possibility since it’s already been done.

Ryan Reynolds – a Canadian like Kristin Kreuk.





Ryan Reynolds and Ryan Gosling are Canadian.

Ryan Gosling – a Canadian from the same land that angelic Kristin Kreuk resides.

So are Rachel McAdams and Jim Carrey.

Rachel McAdams may not be quite equal to Kristin Kreuk’s talents but she is from that awesome country Canada.

There are a number of high profile Canadian entertainers.

Someone wrote, “Kreuk may want the NXIVM questions to disappear, but they never will. She and Allison Mack and India Oxenberg and Sarah Edmonson will always be linked to Raniere and the cult.”

None of these other women are in the same category as Kristin as far as the extent of involvement is concerned. Kristin left NXIVM in 2013. She never moved to Albany. She never ran a center. She was never in DOS. She was never close to Raniere and, hence, never would’ve slept with him.

Yes, she went to certain public events associated with the cult. Yes, she helped coach courses. Yes, she was considered a “VIP” member because of her celebrity. But she never was tied to the group as much as the others and no one cares about her involvement anymore except people who post here.

Allison Mack and India are CC-1 and CC-2 in the FBI’s arrest warrant for Raniere. They are/were both part of DOS. Allison is still drinking the Kool-Aid and India only left because her mother had the strength to pull her out.

Sarah Edmondson’s primary source of income was NXIVM. She ran the Vancouver center until 2017 and only left because she was branded as part of DOS.

For many, Canada is a cold, northern country with one of the lowest density of humans of any country on earth. For others, it is a place of pilgrimage, a sacred place, for within Her borders lives the actress Kristin Kreuk.

Sultan says Kristin Kreuk never slept with Keith Alan Raniere.