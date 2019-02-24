MK10ART – the women who had sex with Raniere – and were in his shadow

The wonderful artist MK10ART has released another series of spectacular paintings and sketches relating to the life of Keith Raniere and his minions. Here is one of her latest.

She is a phenomenal talent.

I am taking some guesses here on who the women are. Perhaps readers can help out also. Back row: 1 ? 2. Clare Bronfman 3. Sara Bronfman, 4. Allison Mack, 5? 6. Kristin Snyder Middle row 1. Nancy Salzman, 2.? 3. ? 4? 5. Lauren Salzman, 6. ? 7. Rhiannon, 8? Front Row 1. ? 2. ? 3. Karen Unterreiner, 4. Keith Raniere, 5. Pam Cafritz 6. Barbara Bouchey

Quoting the Albany Times Union’s 2012 story “In Raniere’s Shadow” to explain the above sketch, MK10ART writes:

“Women who have had sex with Keith Raniere say it was billed as a spiritual experience, a transfer of his godlike energy.

“One said Raniere told her their union would make her see a blue light… Another recalled him explaining a threesome would cure the pain of childhood molestation — that she could then start to view sex as just sex.

“….. Raniere, the 51-year-old founder of NXIVM, a business built on self-improvement, claims to have one of the world’s highest IQs. He holds three degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. His round face is framed with a salt-and-pepper beard. At about 5-foot-7, he no longer possesses the body of the dedicated weightlifter he once was, and he has an affection for baggy shirts and sweatpants.

“Yet former follower Susan Dones described during a November 2010 deposition in her bankruptcy case how Raniere pursues many women and how those closest to him insist no one owns his body.

“Today, two women who had sex with him when they were just girls, the sister of a third underage partner of Raniere’s, and some of Raniere’s former adult lovers have come forward to tell their stories.

“They’ve said he is more than just a man with an endless sexual appetite.

“They’ve said he needs to be stopped.”

Times Union News 2012 https://www.timesunion.com/local/article/In-Raniere-s-shadows-3341644.php

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May I point out that the Times Union story where the women said “he needs to be stopped” was published in Feb. 2012. He was not stopped until March 2018. Why did it take so long for law enforcement to stop him?