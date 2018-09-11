Stories reveal dangers Catherine Oxenberg faced & other stories of interest

Here are a few stories you might have missed.

The Sun’s Emma Parry, who wrote some seminal media reports on NXIVM, including a groundbreaking story on Rainbow Cultural Garden, took an interesting spin on Catherine Oxenberg’s blockbuster book Captive.

‘IT WAS HELL’ Dynasty actress Catherine Oxenberg feared for her life as she rescued her daughter from sex slave cult NXIVM

“Catherine, who grew up in Britain before starring in Dynasty in the 80s, said she endured terrifying threats, legal letters saying she would be thrown in jail and feared both she and India would end up dead – as she battled against NXIVM, a dangerous cult masquerading as a self-help group…

“Catherine, 56, has now written a book called Captive about her nightmarish journey to save India – and how she and the NXIVM’s former publicist Frank Parlato risked their lives to expose and destroy the group.

“She said: ‘This was a dangerous group and I had witnessed what they had done to other people, but I also I discovered I’m the type of parent that would be willing to take a bullet for my child and I couldn’t stop…'”

Read more at https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/7188225/dynasty-actress-catherine-oxenberg-cult-nxivm/

***

Oxygen’s J.B. Nicholas – the former paparazzi turned star NYC crime reporter – also reported on the dangers of exposing NXIVM.

‘I FELT LIKE I WAS IN HELL,’ ACTRESS SAYS AS SHE DETAILS EFFORT TO SAVE DAUGHTER FROM ALLEGED NXIVM SEX CULT

“Dynasty actress Catherine Oxenberg says she was threatened with death and jail as she sought to rescue her daughter from a cult-like group that allegedly branded women and made them sex-slaves.

“I would receive death threats over the phone, emails — and for a long time we were out on our own against this group,” Oxenberg told the Sun, a British tabloid. “I felt like I was in hell.”

“I was warned not to go to Mexico because I would get killed,” she said, referencing the fact that the group, NXIVM, had a strong presence there. It’s also where its leader, Keith Raniere, was captured in March.

Frank Parlato, NXIVM’s former publicist who teamed up with Oxenberg to expose the group and rescue her daughter, corroborated the threats Oxenberg received…

Read more: https://www.oxygen.com/crime-time/catherine-oxenberg-details-fight-to-save-daughter-india-from-nxivm-cult

***

Forward – one of the largest Jewish publications in America – revealed to readers the Bronfman-funded cult’s connection to purported Nazi past lives of leaders.

“Reporter Frank Parlato has heavily covered NXIVM, the movement whose leader, Keith Raniere, has been arrested on sex trafficking charges. Parlato reported last year that Raniere once explained to his followers that one of his duties is to purify the world of the bad karma belonging to past Nazis and make them ethical human beings. Each of his disciples were told by Raniere who they were in a past life. If the women did not obey his orders, they were told they would return to the kind of behavior they exhibited during their Nazi past.”

Read more: https://forward.com/fast-forward/401765/sex-cult-guru-backed-by-bronfmans-once-said-leader-was-hitler-reincarnated/

***

We can’t forget the excellent work of CBC in their podcast series on NXIVM.

The heroine here is Sarah Edmondson, as this deeply researched and comprehensive six-part podcast series dives into the horrors experienced and the courage exhibited by Sarah Edmondson, as she bravely faced the shame and humiliation of being branded – and was the only one of the DOS women with courage enough to openly tell the world of this horror and effectively put an end to it. She showed remarkable courage.

Escaping NXIVM can be heard here





https://www.cbc.ca/radio/uncover/listen-to-uncover-escaping-nxivm-1.4675949

***

What started on Frank Report as a call for people swindled by NXIVM to contact Omar Rosales Esq., turned into national news last week.

Rosales wisely chose to name Sara Bronfman in his lawsuit and that got the attention of the NY Post, People Magazine and other media.

The Post reported

“Two former students of accused sex cult leader Keith Raniere are suing an alleged Seagram’s-heiress disciple — and she’s not Clare Bronfman.

“Bronfman’s sister, Sara Bronfman-Igtet, is instead the target of the Brooklyn Supreme Court class-action suit, which claims that she “ensnared’’ Isabella Martinez, Gabrielle Leal and others in “a fraudulent scheme nationwide” as part of Raniere’s cult, Nxivm.

Read more: https://nypost.com/2018/09/04/another-seagrams-heiress-sued-in-nxivm-sex-cult-case/

***

People Magazine reported

A class-action lawsuit has been filed in New York against Sara Bronfman-Igtet, an heiress to the Seagram liquor fortune, alleging she purposely misled students of the controversial self-help group Nxivm whose senior membership is the subject of sex-trafficking allegations.

PEOPLE obtained a copy of the civil suit, which was filed Tuesday by attorney Omar Rosales, who represents plaintiffs Isabella Martinez and Gabrielle Leal.

The plaintiffs allege that Bronfman-Igte promoted false claims about Nxivm founder Keith Raniere, compelling them to spend thousands to attend workshops offered by Raniere, who is currently behind bars awaiting trial on sex trafficking and forced labor charges.

The plaintiffs want their tuition money back.

Read more:

https://people.com/crime/seagram-liquor-heiress-sued-nxivm-group-center-sex-trafficking-allegations/

***

You know, it is poetic in a sense. Keith Alan Raniere and Clare Bronfman hired me as a publicist back in 2007, with the directive to help get the truth out about him, her, and NXIVM.

Keith fired me in early 2008 before I could do the job I started.

It took me 10 years, but I finally fulfilled what Keith and Clare asked of me – help get the truth out about them.

I’m not done yet…