Stand up to the monster, Keith Raniere

DOS is the creation of Keith Raniere, aided and abetted by Allison Mack, Clare Bronfman, Rosa Laura Junco, Lauren Salzman, Monica Duran, Nicki Clyne, Melissa Rodriguez, Marianna Fernandez, Loretta Garza and others.

With the full support of Nancy Salzman.

There is a moral rot in and about everything and everyone who has been associated with Keith Raniere for any significant length of time.

Sometimes, it takes the form of fear – which leads them to run away from him and hide. Being afraid to say a word about his evil. Other times, it takes the form of cowardice – which leads them to allow others to be hurt and not stand up and tell the world who he is and what he’s done.

Sometimes, it seems to take the form of premature death via cancer, or suicide or a strange disappearance.

Mostly, it takes the form of losing one’s conscience and participating in crimes against people.

From helping bringing in teenage girls for Keith Raniere to have sex with, to tricking women into being branded on their pubic area, it is the world of Keith Raniere.

Toni Natalie, Rick Ross, Joe O’Hara, Barbara Bouchey, Susan Dones and Kristin Keeffe publicly came out and described the monster. They spoke publicly about Keith Raniere and illegal activities. He unleashed a fury on them that almost destroyed their lives.

At the time, there were few to stand up to him and no one to back them. Others left because of them. Reporters wrote stories about them. But most who left were thankful to be able to get out without suffering the fate that others suffered.

The cowardice of former followers of Keith Raniere in not standing up to him caused a lot of people to suffer.

Maybe no one would have been branded or blackmailed had everyone spoken up loudly.

Now Sarah Edmondson is standing up to him.

And, quite predictably, now he’s going after her alright.

Will the people who know he is a monster finally stand up and say so? Or will they stand by on the sidelines and watch himself do everything he can to destroy her life?