Sources: Sultan may not even know Kristin Kreuk

A lot of stories about Kristin Kreuk were prompted by her ardent defender, Sultan of Six. Someone would comment about Kreuk and Sultan would jump in with a vociferous defense and this was certainly fodder for debate. While intending to protect his lady fair - he actually prompted more posts about her than any other single person. Someone would write a rebuttal and it would be good for two posts on Kreuk or more, when Sultan again replied.

From Sultan’s Twitter feed.

Yesterday, Frank Report announced the sad news that Sultan of Six has left Frank Report and started his own blog called “In Defense of Kristin Kreuk.”

He also opened a Twitter account to defend the lady of his dreams.

Yesterday, we speculated that Sultan, whose true identity is unknown, must be a lover or close friend of the Canadian actress – for who else would spend such an inordinate amount of time defending someone who doesn’t even know of his existence?

If he didn’t know her – if they weren’t having a close personal relationship, then Sultan might be suffering from some kind of delusional disorder, I suggested in the post.

But this speculation of mine – that Sultan is a lover or close confidante of Kristin’s may have been off the mark.

According to several sources in the know, Sultan of Six has never met Kristin Kreuk; never spoke one word to her. She does not even know who he is or anything about his lonely existence – except that to her, he is a nuisance.

One source said, “Kristin wishes that this guy, [Sultan] whoever he is, would please stop writing about her since it only fans the flame of her detractors and keeps her old, past membership in Nxivm front and center in Frank Report. Do you know him? Is there anything you can say to him that could get him to stop writing about her? I think he once wrote her father. That was a while ago. And he might have tried to pose as a teenage girl to initiate contact with her when Kendra was running GBD. Does he need professional help?”

If this is true, that Sultan does not know Kristin, this strikes us at Frank Report as truly sad. What’s wrong with Sultan? Is there an actual diagnosis – the first step in getting well?

A psychiatrist told Frank Report, “It appears to be an acute epileptoid manifestation and a pan phobic melancholiac with indication of a neurasthenia cordus.”

Follow Sultan on Twitter.