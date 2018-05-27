Sources: Just prior to his arrest Raniere granted NY Times interview in Mexico

The New York Times Magazine is reportedly considering running a feature on NXIVM by contributor Vanessa Grigoriadis. Sources say Vanessa accomplished something extraordinary – she both attended Jness Track #11 last fall at Apropos and interviewed Keith Raniere in person in Mexico prior to his arrest.

Apropos in Clifton Park NY is a meeting and teaching place of NXIVM.

The story, if it runs, will run on a Sunday. Some have speculated as to how Vanessa could have accomplished the twin feats of attending a high level, top secret, members-only teaching forum [Jness #11] and also got an audience with the Vanguard, who, as far as I know, has not granted an on-the-record interview with media since 2003 when he got stunned [thanks to Toni Natalie] in Forbes Magazine.

Allison Mack and India Oxenberg leave a Jness meeting at Apropos in fall of 2017.

Vanessa Grigoriadis may have attended this Jness #11 Track at Apropos last fall as part of her work to research NXIVM. Here is Alliison Mack and India Oxenberg. Photos taken by a Frank Report correspondent.

India Oxenberg and Allison Mack leave Apropos after a Jness class held there.

Who is the woman closest to the camera walking next to Sara Bronfman [r] as they leave Jness #11 last fall? Is that Vanessa? If so, she is either a member or an incredibly talented investigative journalist who was actually able to embed herself to learn about the group.

Vanessa Grigoriadis

Writer Vanessa Grigoriadis

Some say Vanessa would have to be a member of NXIVM to get such access, but is that necessarily true? She may have been recommended by Clare Bronfman, [through her PR company]; she may have known Lauren Salzman, or others, who successfully persuaded an habitually paranoid Raniere that he could get a good story. Raniere, being desperate, and in hiding in Mexico, might have thought this to be a chance to use the NY Times to undo the damage Barry Meir caused in his blockbuster NY Times story last October.

When Raniere was interviewed by Vanessa did he claim DOS slave women did what they did without consulting him? That they formed their branding [with his initials] and their collateral-cum-blackmailing sorority on their own?

In short, did he seek to blame Allison Mack, Nicki Clyne, India Oxenberg, Rosa Laura Junco etc. for DOS?

So far, he has done that in his private statements and in a public statement he had published on the NXIVM website. it has not worked. He was arrested before the Times Magazine story came out.

Mariana and Keith Raniere with their son in 2017.

Keith Raniere with his slave and mother of his son, Mariana Fernandez. This photo taken for Frank Report by a Mexican correspondent.

Will the NY Times story try to exonerate Raniere? Vanessa Grigoriadis is a published writer. A career death knell would be sure to ring if she wrote a story fully praising the man who brands women – without exploring the perspective of those who accuse him of brutish behavior, coercion, secrecy, trafficking, jaw-dropping manipulation and forced labor.