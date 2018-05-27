Is Allison Mack getting deprogrammed by Steve Hassan?

Vice.com’s Sarah Berman’s interview with famous cult deprogrammer, Steve Hassan, raises many interesting points. Berman is one of those excellent reporters who takes the time to actually learn about the topics she writes about and is ahead of more than 99 percent of the journalists writing about NXIVM. A good story to read if you haven’t already.

One of our readers, who used the name Village Diane, made this comment:

“There is a ‘Very Interesting’ tidbit in the Vice article where cult expert Steve Hassan is interviewed about NXIVM. Hassan says he has worked with ex-members. These ex-members report that they have no memory of their very first meeting with Keith. These are 2-4 hour meetings. Hassan thinks Keith used NLP. But I suspect hypnosis, based on Toni Natalie’s experience. Hypnosis is bad enough. But is it also possible that Keith pulled a “Bill Cosby” on them while they were “unconscious?” [i.e. used some kind of drug].

Hassan admitted to Berman that he is working with ex-NXIVM members. His profession forbids him to name who they are. In fact, he might be working with a current NXIVM member – Allison Mack – who by the terms of her bail is forced away from contact with any NXIVM people past or present. [Her Vanguard she cannot see or speak to for he in jail awaiting trial].

Mack may be unwillingly enduring deprogramming efforts as a condition imposed by her sadder but much wiser [and poorer] parents.

If this is true, Hassan may do much more than deprogram her. He might save her from years in prison. If Allison could discover a reality that her Vanguard was a selfish, despicable, brute who stole her life from her – she might be more inclined to support the cause of justice and assist the DOJ in their effort to get justice for the many victims of Raniere.

Allison seems to be in that twilight world of being part victim and part victimizer. She hangs in the balance. That balance could tip toward or against her. If she assisted the DOJ with honest information and forthright testimony, she might get a reasonable plea offer that could spare her a decade or more in prison. On the other hand if she goes into the night lying for Raniere to save him – as she has been taught or programmed, then I rather doubt she will be acquitted and the sentence will be harsh indeed. It may be 15 years or longer.

Let us pray for Allison and for Hassan. From what I am told, Allison is a most brainwashed customer.

She would do the most vile evil for the man she believes is all -good Keith Raniere. Is she brainwashed?

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The Daily Beast has a story about the Perennial Beast – Clare Bronfman.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/sex-slaves-branding-and-blackmail-graphic-court-docs-shed-light-on-nxivm-sex-cult

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Salinas Connection with Clinton?

A reader, Empty Wood writes — Mr Parlato, not sure if you are aware but this was released recently.

http://media.aclj.org/pdf/Full-Clinton-Email-production-Mar-Apr.pdf





New Clinton state dept emails. In it is a peculiar one between Doug Band (Clinton foundation) and Huma Abedin that mentions Salinas.

I thought of NXIVM immediately. Anyway, hope it helps.





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The Knife was a little sharp as it dug into Elon Musk.

Elon Musk’s crusade for media accountability lasted three whole days before he recommended a news site affiliated with a suspected sex cult.

Elon Musk Goes To War With the Media, Promotes Site With Alleged Sex Cult Ties

The site is the Knife Media [formerly Knife of Aristotle] of course.



















