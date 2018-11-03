Source: ‘The fingering cult’ – OneTaste – requires NDA’s, arranges fake marriages, much like NXIVM





The “fingering cult” – OneTaste – where women are fingered [called clitoral stoking practice] by men wearing rubber gloves for 15 minutes per session – three times a day – [5 hours weekly] sometimes in public – has a non-disclosure agreement much like the busted sex cult NXIVM, whose leaders have been arrested for sex trafficking.

It also appears that OneTaste, like NXIVM, may have arranged fake marriages to keep attractive women in the USA. These women are allegedly taught that it’s spiritually evolved to have sex with high-paying well-to-do male members of the group. The women are encouraged to get the wealthy men to pay for expensive “intensives.” Men pay up to $60,000 per year for membership and access to the women – who they begin by fingering. Woman are rented monthly for up to $10,000. The women do not get the income – it goes to OneTaste to pay for their additional course work.

A gateway to prostitution seems to be through this clitoral stimulation practice also called OMing. Women get accustomed to various men stroking their clitoris with a rubber glove every day. The cult’s “aversion” teachings indoctrinate women into the belief that if they find a man repulsive – it is all the more reason they should spread their legs and allow him to finger their clitoris.

It sounds like a way of indoctrinating women into unpaid prostitution under the guise of new -age teachings. More and more, OneTaste appears to me to be a sex trafficking operation.

OneTaste claims its fingering women is a ‘wellness practice” which “draws on inspiration from many ancient and new fields and traditions and we do not claim ownership over these ideas. However certain concepts and models have been developed and created by OTI and these collectively make up the OM Life® Method. Examples of these are the ‘Tumescence Types’, ‘The 8 Stages of Orgasm’, ‘Orgasm Map’, ‘The Stages of Man’, and ‘The Stages of Women’.”

Some of the cult’s alleged trademark names are:

.

1. ONETASTE

2. ORGASMIC MEDITATION

3. OM LIFE

4. TURNON

5. ORGASM STATE

6. POWERED BY ORGASM

7. ONESTROKE

***

Here is a recent communication I received from a OneTaste insider:

Dear Mr. Parlato:

I am forwarding to you OneTaste’s new Certified Coach Licensing Agreement for coaches who they would like to be involved with their new online marketing program for OM. The agreement specifies in two places that signees are not allowed to defame OneTaste. A breach of the agreement may be cause for legal action. They speak about injunctive relief and mention monetary damages. What else can be said about OneTaste? Is this a violation of 1st Amendment rights for Freedom of Speech?! I hope not.

Please see Section 6, iv. on page 5, and Section 7, ii., e. on page 7. Also, Section 11, D. on page 9 addresses Severing the Agreement and potential illegal aspects of the Agreement. This sounds very fishy to me.

Other considerations:

OneTaste claims that the company was sold to “new” owners. However, they do not state that most of the former senior staff of OneTaste have been and may continue to be employed at OneTaste by the new owners. A smelly monkey in a different cage is still a smelly monkey!

Regarding OneTaste and arranged marriages, another thing OneTaste did to keep foreign people they found useful for their purposes in the United States working for them was to arrange marriages with U.S. citizens working for them so that the foreign-born people could get green cards, stay in the United States, and eventually divorce and remain in the United States.

Thanks for your continued interest in OneTaste’s activities. They may try to rope people in with some questionable, if not illegal online marketing scheme for OM, their certified coaches as well as members of the public.

PS: In two other places in the Agreement, they state that licensed coaches will agree to pay fees (see 7, i., h. on page 6, and 10, ii. on page 8). They do not state how much. Also, there is no provision for licensed coaches under the agreement to terminate the agreement. This sounds like a trap.





***

Here is a private email from OneTaste’s Rachel Short that was leaked to Frank Report:





From: Rachel Short <rachel.short@onetaste.us>

Date: Sat, Oct 20, 2018 at 9:58 AM

Subject: REFERENCE DOCUMENTS for Today’s OTCA Call

To: OneTaste Coaches Association <otca@onetaste.us>

.

Hi OTCA!

We have our call in 5 minutes! We will have another call at the exact time NEXT week 10/27. If you can not attend either call, review the attached documents (especially the memo) and let us know if you have any questions. We are here for you!





As a reminder, call access for TODAY and NEXT WEEK is: https://onetaste.zoom.us/j/367458932





Attached are the documents that we will be referencing on the call this week and next week. We wanted you to have them to reference and follow along with and review!





One is a Memo explaining everything you need to know dealing with the OM Life Certified Coach License, and the other is a sample of the Certified Coach License Agreement.





If you have any questions, please email me or legal@onetaste.us.





Warmly,

Rachel Short

Senior Product Director

OneTaste

rachel.short@onetaste.us

P: (412) 576-7069

onetaste.us

Why I OM





Here are some leaked and confidential documents from OneTaste – in case you want to join – or law enforcement wants to study —





NDA OMLife-Certified-Coach-License





Memo-Certified-Coach-License









In a separate correspondence, The OneTaste insider [quoted above] added this:





“OneTaste’s practice of having all staff sign “Nondisclosure Agreements”, is that so that during employment and afterwards they could not disclose anything about OneTaste’s operations, policies or activities under penalty of legal action.





“Not long ago, I heard that Nondisclosure Agreements may themselves be illegal. I bring this up because OneTaste’s new License Agreement for Certified Coaches that I sent you smacks of “Nondisclosure”, in that licensed coaches cannot speak “bad” about OneTaste (who decides what bad is) and OneTaste can seek “Injunctive Relief” if the License Agreement is violated.





“OneTaste also tries to cover its tracks in the event any part of the License Agreement is illegal by defining the action that can be taken if this is found to be the case. However, if the License Agreement is contested by one individual and found to be illegal in part, will all the other signatories to the license agreement be informed, and is this a basis for people who have signed the License Agreement to get out of it if they wish? It feels like a trap to me.





“If I may, I would like to request that you have an attorney affiliated with your journal look it over to get an expert legal review of the License Agreement, noting the concerns I have raised. This could strengthen any article you may care to write or make mention about the OneTaste License Agreement for Certified Coaches.





“Also, OneTaste stipulates in the License Agreement that the loser of the arbitration or legal action is responsible for all the costs. They have a staff of attorneys to advise them on all aspects of this, whereas most coaches are limited in what they can pay attorneys, especially given the low compensation of most coaches from their coaching businesses.”

How many young women has Nicole Daedone brought into sex slavery? How many men has she charged tens of thousands of dollars so that they could finger women?

Men fingering women is one of the practices of OneTaste