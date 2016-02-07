Source: “Raniere told me sex with 12 year old is ‘OK if she’s ready'”

This weekend a woman told me that Keith Raniere had many discussions with her as he tried [and ultimately succeeded] in getting her into the bedroom.

Among the things he discussed is man made rules as opposed to natural law.

Before you judge Raniere too harshly, consider this is one woman’s claim. Raniere, although requested to comment, has not commented. It may not be true.

She told me that Raniere said, “‘not being able to have sex legally with a 12 year old is a man made rule. Some are not ready at age 12 that is true. But some 12 year old’s are ready for sex. People mature at different levels. If a 12 year old is ready then there is nothing wrong with having sex with her,’ Keith said.

“Of course I did not know he actually had done this or was accused of doing this. I thought he was just on some philosophical bent. I did not learn until I read it in Jim Odato’s story in the Albany Times Union that he had been accused by three women of having sex with under the age of consent girls. At the time I was merely repulsed and did not agree but I did not say anything. He discoursed on man made laws and how they do not fit all beings and all ethics at all times and places. He used that as an example.

“He also told me how mothers in certain tribes give their children oral sex to soothe them and that there was nothing wrong with that, so I know that what Toni Natalie said about that is true. He taught that.”

One cannot help but wonder where or what tribes Raniere is referring to. According to Natalie, Raniere claimed that his mother used to force him to dance with her and so he hated to dance later in life. Yet he would dance with Natalie, as he wrote in one of his letters to her.

“The part that I thought the most suspicious,” my source continued, “is while he allowed that sex should be free and easy like playing tennis, at the same time it was a one way game. He believed in polyamory for himself but not for the women he played his game with. I mean it would be like ‘have sex with me – it’s nothing more than like playing tennis or the violin.’ But then once I had sex with him it was ‘now you can never have sex with any other man the rest of your life.’ It was insane. From his saying he would have sex with a 12 year old, to mothers having oral sex with their children, to one sided polyamory, I had more than enough and I left.

“One last thing. I don’t know if he did this with others, but I can tell you we had unprotected sex. What precautions he used then or since I don’t know but with me he took none, none whatsoever.”

I have attempted to contact Keith Raniere for his comments on this and other matters.

To date he has declined to comment.

Keith Raniere likes them young. But get them on a diet already.

The right age for Keith Raniere

Which of these 12 year old girls are ready for Keith Raniere?

Raniere in arguing against statutory rape laws [if he did] has that right under the First Amendment. While you and I may disagree [I personally think that no 12 year old girl is ready to have sex with Raniere or anyone else, and that 12 year old’s {boys and girls} should not have sex for their bodies are still developing and that it is important that their innocence, cleanliness and virginity be preserved until they are at least 16 or 17 which happens to coincide with the age of consent in most places.]

But Raniere is entitled to his opinion, if it is his opinion.

And unless he actually breaks the man made law he can express it freely.

In most people’s cases if they break the statutory rape law they will be prosecuted.

In Raniere’s case, in Albany County at least, he probably has a good shot at avoiding prosecution. Perhaps he could buy a special prosecutor who used to work for one of his attorneys, and she could find “no probable cause.”

Money can do that in Albany County and a good number of other places.