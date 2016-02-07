Reader: 12 year old’s and Raniere ‘doesn’t give a flying crap about reason’

HE’S A DUMBASS writes that Keith Raniere’s “a dumbass. Many man made/and or religious laws are based on natural law, and hence reason. When it is enforced that the age of consent is eighteen in the US, it is because the law would rather err on the side of caution than not in the general case, in order to be sure that a woman has physically developed enough for sex and is mentally, psychologically, and emotionally mature enough to make her own decisions so that she isn’t taken advantage of by guys like him. It’s not rooted in some arbitrary number post puberty just because.

“Raniere just wants to have sex with any woman he’s attracted to no matter the age – except for maybe prepubescent females – whether they are a teenager or an adult. He doesn’t give a flying crap about reason.”

Raniere on the other hand has not commented on this allegation. However at least one woman went on the record who claims she was 12 years old when Raniere started having sex with her. She claims he had sex with her some 60 times. She ultimately ran away from home to escape this 30 year old man having sex with her at age 12.

And for years she sought counseling.

Was it the man made laws that created the confusion in her? If the law did not condemn Raniere’s alleged actions would she not have been so upset?

Or was she just at age 12 not ready for sex? Was she too young? Despite the law was she just a child who should have been shown tenderness and adult care when she was lured to the house to be taught algebra and to walk Raniere’s girlfriend, Pam Cafritz’s dog?

Raniere has to date chosen not to comment on this blog. We are hopeful that he will accept our always open invitation in the near future.

As the Vanguard of NXIVM/Executive Success Programs [ESP] he may be able to present to the reader an entirely different perspective on these matters which is beyond the scope of comprehension of the average person.

It was no joke that Rhiannon at age 13 had a hard time accepting the sexual desires of Mr. Raniere, age 31. For one thing his tongue would get bruised and almost lacerated by her braces. She later told the Times Union that she reported the matter to the police. They asked her to wear a wire. She was too afraid and they chose not to prosecute Mr. Raniere.

Rhiannon claims she was only 12 when Raniere, then 30, started having sex with her. Raniere, 55, whose bio claims he is noted as one of the top three problem solvers in the world, perhaps sought the girl’s best interest when he decided she was ready for sex at age 12. Rhiannon however claims he created many enduring problems for her. Perhaps she will come to understand in time that Raniere meant to help her, or perhaps she will go to her grave believing Raniere, to satisfy his own lust, took advantage of her when she was a child.