Source: Nancy Salzman might be in Clifton Park

From an observer in Clifton Park:

The Sunday night summit the day the Times Union story came out was probably a speech to the believers.

Clare’s ‘wings up’ Instagram photo of a week ago was probably Keith on the flight with Mariana and baby. Clare may have just dropped him off there. Is she still in Mexico, who knows?

21 Oregon Trail [Raniere’s home] looks locked up tighter than a drum other than three vehicles in the driveway.

Nancy Salzman and her daughter Michelle.

Nancy Salzman and her daughter Michelle

I am 95% certain Nancy Salzman is still in the US as there have been cars in her driveway. I think I saw her walking Wednesday morning but I cant be 100% sure. She was walking with another woman much taller and larger. Her walking partner was not Mexican and appeared to not be a skinny harem girl. I am thinking perhaps Janie Jeffries based on hair color.





Nancy had the same black jacket or vest on that she did when she was walking with India Oxenberg [when the India stories were coming out]. If Nancy is truly terminally ill, then I can understand her staying put.





Allison Mack may not be posting much on social media but she did like India’s latest photo from Florida and another one on some other Espian’s Instagram.





I have not seen Clare Bronfman since spring in Knox Woods. It appears Clare still owns 91 Button Road Waterford NY.