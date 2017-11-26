Allison Mack gets attacked on Instagram for role in slave cult – especially when she quotes Harriet Tubman





Allison Mack has gotten some fairly unflattering comments on her Instagram account recently.





Her account is: Allisonmack729 She describes herself as: Storyteller, question-asker, music lover, theatre-goer, movie-obsessor, Shakespeare-studier, globe trotter, food inhaler, woman of 35 and counting….





She has 91,000 followers, 405 posts and thousands of comments. Up until recently, the comments were almost all favorable and mostly from fans.





Then it changed radically following the revelations of DOS and her role in branding women.





Here are a few posts and selected comments.





October 20th:

robertwestonofficial What’s the deal Allison? People have a ton of questions waiting for you here in the States.

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October 22nd:

Follow









pspowerguyAre these branded?

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October 24th:











anthonyames11 How do you think Rosa Parks would like your initials branded on her crotch?

danielleeswanson Rosa parks is an amazing icon for women, you shouldn’t be allowed to post this considering you hate women.

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October 31st:





snikdanhojI may not be a big fan of Christianity but at least it’s not a rape cult.





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October 27th:

dogeatweedworldBranding women under coercion and manipulation doesn’t seem to have much integrity.

ginacartwrightoconnellWhere is the integrity in being Keith’s pimp?

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October 28th:





sdpmeghSounds like ur in a fkn cult

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October 31st:







lobbydonSexual slaver

amccracken51Allison Mack enslaves women in a sex cult – don’t fucking get it twisted, she’s a monster.

ln310Joni Mitchell would never be in a sex slave cult where she’s a doormat for some ugly guy.

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November 3rd:







sdpmegh You and Keith are fucked in the head cunt. Terrible terrible thing what you are doing to yourself and young women. It’s 2017 stop fucking making slaves out of the innocent. It is not their destiny nor yours.

lolocosta1978Stupid bitch….you will go to hell you know that

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November 5th:









dogeatweedworldWow. Slave master quotes a woman born into slavery. How poetic.

timeforwolvesIs this for the DOS members?

jp.isaacsLet those women free you devil!

jercaeHow ironic of you to post a quote about freedom.

animeeeloverYour evil sick person!!! Let those poor women go you disgusting person!!! Hell awaits people like you! You’re sick sick twisted individual

arrowflashsmallvillePosting a quote about a slave while having slaves W O W, you are truly vile.

triedandtruv99Weird that you post about Tubman speaking of freedom from slavery when you yourself are enslaving women

ericarenea3Yeah, so you’re a monster. Good riddance to your ‘career’

ashtonmaddoxDon’t use this iconic black woman as your way of speaking against the nasty things you do. You nasty bitch!

rissacollins22@smallvilleslegacy I agree she is the devil

thimedeirozYou’re a monster

dimeisaaamI️ can’t believe this. Very disappointed.

gbompaniwtf Allison, pls tell us all this shit are not true.

kizmet075Holy shit. Are you comparing your participation in luring other women into sex slavery to being a fucking slave? You are garbage.

thomasarronmeehan96Please no, not you! 😢 it’s getting worse & worse, why you of all people?! 😡

nocturneprimeWow. There is a special place in Hell for pieces of human garbage like you. I hope you end up penniless, friendless and in the gutter. That’s where you belong.

momovilleExplain please!!!!!! Us smallville fans need to know! You were my favorite character

clara_alvesdsOh god Allison, Hope you say something

karin_raeWhat the eff happened to you, woman?

sarahestewart_Thank you for contributing to the ongoing subjugation and sexualization of women!!! I hope you’re proud of your immeasurable achievements.

ab.igail__ALLISON MACK!!😮 I really hope you’ll quit this cult! This is not the Allison Mack I know!.😞

j1lllYou’re a sick fuck for what you did…how dare you even quote Harriet Tubman..she was an honorable woman. You’re just disgusting and a disgrace to women EVERYWHERE

xx.angiieeSHAME

rycheman44Tha fuq Chloe???

twistedprimeI can’t think of smallville the same way anymore

dakotarobertsssLike you’re just an awful human being.

hollymaysphotographyAre you seriously putting up the likeness and quotes from Harriett freaking Tubman while at the same time keeping and abusing human slaves?

jussarasantos70Burn in hell bitch!!!

m.juuuuuuGo jump off a cliff u terrible person

bengrantzSick person

yeezuswestcoastWTF you brainwashed sick fuck

arrowflashsmallville@markosdust2 so you can also be apart of branding and raping underage girls?

mila_3.3.1997Fucking evil whore

hopeeprivvWTF you bitch u bring people into cults whats wrong with u

nathanwaynenerd_10Sick fuck

abhijitshinde00 Investigate Allisons personal assistant. please.

aamccracken51Fucking monster

thommybahamaYou literally recruit slaves, you’re a sick person.

vinylfantasybkYou need serious help @AllisonMack729 I hope you get better.

robertwestonofficial@knowinghands Do you know others that can reach out to her?

lulutronHoly fuckery. What is wrong with you 😕

dank.cuiUr fucked

xreediculousxWhat the fuck is wrong with you? You and the rest of your servile scum partners need to be stripped of all you have and forgotten, just like you’ve done to so many. I can’t believe people like you can exist and breathe with a clear conscious.

rsteelioGo to hell you disgusting perverted bitch

somethingclevernycGET HELP!

aamccracken51@rsteelio couldn’t have said it better myself. Fuck this bitch.

fmendes0713monstro

fmendes0713filha da puta

raafaael23Can’t believe the news. You were my childhood idol. I’m heartbroken

snikdanhojThe fucking irony. Why don’t you post some Abraham Lincoln quotes too while you’re at it you psychopath. I wish we could make part of your punishment a brand on your face that reads “monster”.

jessmelnikWtf lady! Crazy

jessmelnikGet help

jjbrussainWhy Allison, why? 🙁

mauriciopatino_I’m so heartbroken over the news 😭 I don’t even know what to think honestly but I loved you so much Allison 😓 please get help

abhijitshinde00Allison now its your turn just screw Keiths Raneires life. Remove him out of society.

hurricanekickDamn girl, you a freak!

dublingirl10Ironic post…u shud b in prison u depraved pos

aamccracken51@mrsbeaz You realize… she engaged in behavior tantamount to modern slavery… your thoughts and prayers should be directed to the victims of this vicious cult

valerie_valerahYup, you’re pretty fucked in the head you crazy bitch!

robertwestonofficialSpeak up, Allison. Even if it’s through a 3rd party. There are many out there that view you as a victim, much like Patty Hearst. Break Away.

hwebb54Comparing yourself to Harriet Tubman…..not good

tina_is_so_awesomeApparently you’re not just into a cult, but also racist cultural appropriation. Shame on you!

cazadordezorros@stefaniajw if it was a lie she would have already spoken up.

jazohn_the_mighty_Geez this make me so sad . Creepy shit … totally Ruins Chloe for me

dceuvisionShiiii wtf is going on

dceuvisionHope it’s not true 🙁

mrsbeaz@case.marie breaks my heart his news 🙁

tanyashukalovaYou ugly dirty piece of shit white scum of the earth. How fucking dare you post a respectable black woman when you aren’t even a human being yourself? You need to die asap. Fucking kill yourself cunt.

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November 13th:





allisonmack729I was so impressed by the honesty of this marketing…. for my gummy bear loving crew at home….

edatzmeCult candy?

corrosiveartsNo mention about all the sex stuff going on no?

chrissakabamma@corrosivearts would you talk about allegations charged against you???

jasechristryan24Stop that nonsense en tell the truth

no.tv.party.tonitewhen are you going to adress the sex cult thing?

nerdyplayground@corrosivearts a cult isn’t gonna let you talk unless you get out somehow. She doesn’t want out & is clearly brainwashed 😢

awelch4Are you in a cult? I watched you growing up viewing you as the smartest character on tv…

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November 13th:





Allisonmack729Oh Mr. Ortiz…. cant wait until we play together again … misisng your jazz….

edatzmeCult band?

35supermanIs just lies right

eaf58@olhaogabs Do your research. It’s plain to see.

elisacuccoloWhy if is lies everything quiet?!!

ocrisvieiraLegal

civanq“If I completely ignore the shit they’re saying about me in the media, maybe it’ll go away.”… Nice tactics miss Mack.

c_v_i_i_iShow us the brand you got and trick other young women to get for your sex cult.

nerdyplaygroundBrainwashed 😩

pickeringandlaceWhy arent you in jail?

masterdisasterhcult bitch how dare you abuse women!

1234ssunnyOmg this is crazy! I used to love you in smallville and now you’re a cult leader who brands and abuses women!

mdmndzzzzYou’re a psycho

nickclark89get out of that disgusting cult Allison, you deserve better

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November 26th:

Follow











edatzmeCult mascot?

dogeatweedworld@allisonmack729 cult leader Keith Raniere fled to Mexico. Let’s hope she’s with family.

lena_noldorI just dont believe what people are saying about you

robertwestonofficialDo me a favor. Go back to your mom for a month. Get off FB, Insta, and Twitter . No contact with your regular friends. If you still wish to go back, do it.