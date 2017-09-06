SOURCE: KEITH NOT SWEATING THE COLLAPSE OF ESP – ALREADY HAS PLANS IN PLACE FOR ESCAPE TO FIJI

At V-Week 2017, Keith Raniere made an announcement that he and Marianna Fernandez just had a baby boy. How that went over with the other women he promised to have babies with is unknown. But given everything that these other women have sacrificed to be with Keith, there has got to be a lot of tension in the air.

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As I reported earlier, it did not go over well with Ivy Nevares. She did NOT attend V-week because she was upset about Marianna’s baby. and because Keith had promised her that she would bear his firstborn child.

A source said:

Ivy was devastated about Marianna;s baby — wich was hidden from the community. She found out through the Frank Report. By the way, Ivy is not in DOS. She was not asked to be part of DOS. She found out about DOS from the Frank Report.

Another person who was reportedly was NOT at V-Week was Rosie Chiappone, the daughter of longtime member Esther Chiappone. Rosie has resigned from ESP. was never a member of DOS and was quite repulsed when she found out about it.

Said a source,

Rosie left because of DOS. It will affect Esther. She was her favorite. Esther looks like hell in a hand basket. She lost her son, Robbie, whose troubles led him into the armed services and now her daughter is breaking away.

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These are not the only members who are breaking away, Two prominent women just quit. Several more in Mexico and others are getting ready to do the same. Their tales often expose more of the weirdness once they’re out of harm’s way,

A recent comment:

“I can say first-hand that a minimum of 8-10 people who are high ranked are about to leave and 4 of them have some very pertinent info about Keith. I won’t betray anyone’s trust but this will be the second biggest mass defection of high ranks out of the company since the initial defection that happened when Mark and Sarah left.”

Another source said

Several of the high ranks, proctors and coaches, are just putting in their time, but they are all planning on leaving.

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How is Keith taking all this?

A woman in Clifton Park said,