Source: Did Raniere threaten Kristin Kreuk when she asked about his pedophilia?

Guest View By Maybe

This is third hand. I trust my friend, but can’t vouch for the two sources I don’t know. My friend once knew a guy who was friends with a lawyer who briefly worked for Kristin Kreuk.

Here’s what my friend was told happened many years ago:

When Kreuk was in Toronto, she was spending less time in the cult and free of Hildreth and the flying monkeys. Her head started to clear and she began to learn about the evil things she never heard of before , or had ignored like she was taught by Nxivm to do.

She sent a letter (not email) personally to Raniere, asking him to explain. He never responded, but his lawyer (or thug) contacted her, threatening to sue her and expose her in the gossip rags if she went public – even though her letter never said she would go public and just asked Raniere to explain.

Kreuk was so shaken that she didn’t contact her regular lawyers, but instead talked to this new one [of Raniere’s]. And he told her, that even though the things Keith threatened to expose were only partly true (I don’t know the accusations), a scandal about this sex cult would be enough to ruin her reputation and career. Her lawyer warned her of NXIVM’s past lawsuits and advised her to promise to say nothing about the cult.

I trust my friend – but I don’t know the other sources that my friend said sometimes told dirty jokes about Kreuk like horny teenagers, so this may be another joke.

So make up your own mind, but it makes sense to me.

MK10ART's painting of Raniere

MK10ART’s painting of Raniere. He wouldn’t have threatened Kristin Kreuk, or would he?